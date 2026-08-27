21-Year-Old Girl Stabbed To Death Inside Her House In Delhi: Cops

A 21-year-old girl was allegedly stabbed to death inside her house in West Delhi's Tilak Nagar area, police said on Wednesday.

According to the Delhi Police, the accused and the deceased were known to each other for some time. Following the attack, the accused fled the spot and is currently absconding.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abhishek Gupta said that teams are working to nab the culprit.

"We are searching for the culprit. The police are doing their job. You will be informed as soon as further information becomes available," Additional DCP Gupta said.

The police further informed that CCTV footage from the area is being examined and a thorough investigation is underway to establish the sequence of events.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

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