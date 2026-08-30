22-Year-Old Delhi Woman Found Dead In Toilet, Husband, Child Missing

A 22-year-old woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Delhi's Shahabad Dairy area.

The body of Sabila Khatoon was found in the toilet of her house on Saturday. Her husband, Mohammed Lalbabu, and their young child were missing. The police haven't been able to find them.

Mohammad Gulab, the brother of the woman, told police that Sabila married Mohammad Lalbabu about two years ago, and they were living in the Prahladpur Bangar village.

When Mohammad Gulab arrived at his sister's house, he found Sabila dead in the bathroom. Both her brother-in-law and the child were not found at home.

Delhi Police have sent the body for post-mortem examination.

They have registered a case in this regard at Shahbad Dairy Police Station and are searching for the missing man and the child.