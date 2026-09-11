Delhi Issues Traffic Advisory For BRICS On Saturday. Here Are The Routes To Avoid

Traffic movement will be regulated across several key roads in the national capital on September 12 due to the 18th BRICS Leaders' Summit, with restrictions and diversions in place from 9:30 am to 9:30 pm, according to the Delhi Police.

The traffic advisory map identifies controlled roads, prohibited areas, alternative routes and diversion points across central Delhi and adjoining areas.

Traffic restrictions will particularly affect roads around the Bharat Mandapam/Pragati Maidan area, with regulated movement extending to several important corridors connecting the central Delhi Zone with north, south, east and west Delhi.

Key corridors marked on the advisory include Ring Road, Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg, Tilak Marg, the India Gate/C-Hexagon area, Sardar Patel Marg, Patel Road, NH-48 and Parade Road, besides several roads in the Lutyens' Delhi area.

The Delhi Police advised commuters to plan journeys, use the Metro whenever possible, follow designated diversion routes and comply with traffic personnel's directions to avoid inconvenience.

Emergency and essential-service vehicles will receive priority passage.

The advisory map marks alternative routes in blue, controlled roads in orange, prohibited areas in purple and diversion points with red stars, indicating the stretches where commuters may face restrictions or diversions during the summit.

India is hosting the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12-13.

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