Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory For Janmashtami Celebrations

With Janmashtami celebrations expected to draw a large number of devotees to Khatu Shyam Delhi Dham Temple in Narela, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory to ensure smooth movement and public safety.

The advisory will remain in effect from 7:00 AM on September 4, 2026, until 1:00 AM on September 5, 2026. During this period, heavy pedestrian movement around the temple is expected to affect traffic, particularly on the busy NH-44 stretch between Singhu Border and Mukarba Chowk.

Commuters have been advised to avoid this section of NH-44 as far as possible. To reduce congestion, motorists can use UER-II and Palla-Bakhtawarpur Road as alternative routes.

Traffic diversions may be introduced at key points depending on the situation. These include Singhu Border, Bakoli on UER-II and Mukarba Chowk. Traffic personnel will be deployed to manage the flow and guide motorists toward suitable alternative routes.

The Traffic Police has also appealed to devotees and commuters not to park vehicles along roadsides, as illegal or obstructive parking could further worsen congestion. People travelling through the area have been urged to plan their journeys in advance, follow diversion signs and cooperate with traffic officials.

Special arrangements will be made for emergency vehicles. Such vehicles will be given unhindered passage while performing emergency duties, with bypass routes used wherever feasible.

As thousands of devotees prepare to celebrate Janmashtami with prayers and festivities, authorities are focusing on balancing religious gatherings with the movement of everyday traffic.

The Delhi Traffic Police has urged everyone to remain patient and follow official instructions. Commuters can stay updated through the Delhi Traffic Police website, its social-media handles, WhatsApp service and traffic helplines.

The message from authorities is clear: plan ahead, choose alternate routes and celebrate safely, said officials.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)