Delhi Government Announces Holiday On September 11 Ahead Of BRICS Summit

Ahead of the BRICS Summit, the Delhi government has declared September 11 a holiday for all government offices, autonomous bodies and public sector undertakings (PSUs) under itself.

According to a notification issued by the General Administration Department on Thursday, the Lieutenant Governor has declared the holiday in view of the BRICS Summit and arrangements connected with it.

The holiday on September 11 will also be followed by the weekend, as September 12 and 13 fall on Saturday and Sunday.

The decision comes as Delhi steps up security and traffic preparations for the high-level international event. India will host the 18th BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on September 12 and 13.

Central government offices in Delhi and New Delhi will also remain closed on September 11 in view of the BRICS Summit and the security, traffic and logistical arrangements linked to the event.

Putin, Xi Among Leaders Expected

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian are among the leaders expected in Delhi. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto are also expected.

Around 26 heads of state and government are expected to attend, and preparations are being made for the movement of foreign dignitaries in the capital.

The Delhi Traffic Police has identified 22 diversion points and more than 35 roads where traffic may be regulated during motorcade movements. Commuters have been advised to plan their journeys in advance and use the metro wherever possible.

Security has also been intensified around hotels where foreign dignitaries and delegates are expected to stay. Preparations include rehearsals and arrangements for the secure movement of VVIPs.