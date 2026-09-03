Clean Roads, Toilets, Flower Fountains, 154 Screens: Delhi Prepares For BRICS

The BRICS Summit will be held in New Delhi on September 12 and 13, with 10 hotels in Lutyens' Delhi among those set to host delegates.

The hotels include Taj Hotel, Maurya Sheraton, Le Meridien, Claridges Hotel, Ashoka Hotel, Samrat Hotel, Leela Hotel, Janpath Hotel, Shangri-La and Taj Maan Singh Hotel.

Ahead of the summit, preparations have intensified across key roads and public spaces, with a focus on cleanliness, greenery, lighting and civic infrastructure. The plan includes 41 major roads divided into 14 circles, 23 flower fountains, 15 floral boards and 17 roundabouts for special beautification and electric illumination.

The NDMC launched an extensive beautification to ensure international standards of urban management, with a focus on cleanliness, landscaping, uninterrupted services and improved public spaces across key areas of the capital.

"The preparedness plan is aimed at ensuring efficient planning, coordinated execution, uninterrupted civic services and international standards of urban management throughout the Summit period," NDMC Chairman Manoj Kumar Dwivedi said. "All concerned departments have been directed to work in close coordination to ensure that New Delhi presents a clean, green, well-maintained and aesthetically enhanced face to international delegates and visitors."

"For enhanced visual appeal, 15 locations have been identified for floral boards, nine locations for flower fountains and 17 roundabouts for special beautification and landscaping," Dwivedi added.

41 Roads, 14 Circles: Delhi Gets Summit-Ready

The 41 roads have been divided into 14 circles, with a nodal officer assigned to each. Daily field inspections will be carried out to check cleanliness, beautification, infrastructure and compliance with the prescribed SOPs.

The identified stretches include Raisina Road, Sansad Marg, Rafi Marg, Ashoka Road, Janpath, Connaught Place, Shanti Path, SP Marg, Teen Murti Marg, Africa Avenue, Aurobindo Marg, Safdarjung Marg, Lodhi Road and Prithviraj Road.

Several prominent sites and their surrounding areas have also been identified for focused civic upkeep and beautification. Their specific locations have not been disclosed due to security considerations.

23 Flower Fountains, 15 Floral Boards To Dress Up Delhi

The beautification plan includes 15 floral-board locations and nine flower-fountain locations with 23 fountains in all. Seventeen important roundabouts will also receive special beautification and electric illumination.

The horticulture work will include seasonal flowers, landscaping, greening of brown patches, maintenance of green corridors, pruning of shrubs and decorative planters.

The aim is to give prominent roads, public spaces and important movement corridors a fresh and well-maintained appearance during the summit.

Round-The-Clock Cleaning, 24x7 Civic Watch

Additional sanitation staff and special night-duty teams will be deployed from September 9 to 14.

Mechanical Road Sweepers, Gobblers, Push Back Manual Sweepers, Ride-on Sweepers and Ride-on Scrubbers will be used for intensive cleaning. Temporary dustbins and mobile toilets will be installed where required, while stray animals will be removed from identified areas.

Hotels, RWAs, market and trade associations and other stakeholders will also be brought into the cleanliness effort.

Potholes and damaged footpaths will be repaired, while railings, road signs and street furniture will be checked. Storm-water drains will be maintained and debris removed.

Public toilets in the identified areas will be inspected and kept functional and clean throughout the summit.

With the possibility of rain, measures will also be taken to minimise waterlogging and ensure effective drainage. Dry leaves and other waste will be cleared from roads and public spaces.

Streetlights will be checked and decorative illumination installed at identified locations. Backup power arrangements will be maintained and Quick Response Teams deployed for electrical or illumination-related problems.

Electrical works are to be completed five days before the summit.

BRICS Branding On 154 Digital Screens

BRICS branding will be displayed on 154 digital screens and around 83 PTUs/CTUs across the area.

The publicity campaign will also include material at prominent roundabouts, public toilet facilities and other locations, along with updates through official social media platforms and press releases. Social media posts have already been issued.

Special enforcement drives will target encroachments and unauthorised hoardings, while street vending and construction activity along important and VIP movement routes will be monitored.

Medical Checks, Parking And BRICS Events

Ambulances and medical teams will be deployed at identified locations. Food establishments will be inspected and mosquito-control and other preventive health measures intensified.

These measures are to be completed two days before the event and maintained through the summit.

Special drives will also be conducted against illegally parked vehicles, with designated parking arrangements made wherever required. Coordination with the Delhi Police and other agencies will cover traffic movement, security and public-space management.

NDMC has also made dedicated civic arrangements for BRICS Bazaar, BRICS Run & Ride, BRICS Murals & Painting and BRICS Food Festival. Nodal officers will coordinate cleanliness, sanitation, horticulture, infrastructure and electricity arrangements at the venues.

A 24x7 Command & Control Centre will monitor civic services through CCTV, field reports and regular inspections. Departmental and circle-level nodal officers will coordinate implementation and ensure that deficiencies are addressed quickly.

The command centre, helpline and response mechanism will operate round the clock from one day before the event until its completion.

NDMC will coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs, district authorities, Delhi Government and Central Government agencies for the summit arrangements.

Market and trade associations, RWAs and other entities in the area have also been urged to participate in cleanliness drives and ensure proper management of their respective areas.