Gangster Goldy Brar On FBI's 10 Most Wanted List With $1 Million Bounty

Gangster Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar, the man accused of ordering the assassination of Khalistan separatist Harjit Singh Nijjar, has been added to the list of ten most wanted fugitives of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), with the probe agency announcing a reward of $1 million for information leading to his arrest.

According to the FBI, Brar is wanted for his role as the North American leader of the Lawrence Bishnoi Organised Crime Group, which has allegedly been linked to a string of violent crimes spanning the United States and Canada.

"Satinderjeet Singh is wanted for his alleged involvement in the Lawrence Bishnoi Organised Crime Group, which is allegedly engaged in a variety of violent acts in Southern California and across the United States and Canada. A reward of up to USD 1,000,000 is offered for information leading to his arrest," the FBI said in a statement.

The probe agency warned that Brar should be considered armed, dangerous and an escape risk. He is based in the United States and is the alleged leader of the Lawrence Bishnoi group in North America.

The gangster was among the 37 fugitives identified following Operation Hardball, a years-long federal investigation into India-based transnational organised crime groups. In July, US authorities announced charges against these men linked to three such groups.

According to the FBI, one of the indictments focused on the Bishnoi enterprise, with Brar allegedly serving as one of its leaders. Investigators allege that Brar helped direct members and associates of the enterprise worldwide.

The FBI said the gangster is allegedly involved in assassinations of political and religious figures, shootings, murders, kidnappings, extortions, assaults, and the trafficking of narcotics and weapons.

On July 1, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Brar in the United States District Court, Central District of California, after he was charged with racketeering-influenced and corrupt organisation conspiracy, conspiracy to interfere with and attempted interference with commerce by extortion, and conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.