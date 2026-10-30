Lawrence Bishnoi's 10 Enemies Who Pose Threat To His Life

Lawrence Bishnoi, a notorious gangster currently lodged in Gujarat's Sabarmati Jail, is under strict 24-hour surveillance. While several murder cases have been linked to him over the years, investigators are less concerned about his next potential attack. Rather, recent intelligence reports suggest that Lawrence Bishnoi faces a life threat within the jail premises.

But from whom? To understand this, it is essential to examine the list of his adversaries and the reasons behind these animosities.

There are reports of rifts in his relationships with other gangsters like Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara, who once helped Bishnoi build his criminal network. The Bambiha gang, rival factions from Delhi and Haryana, and criminal networks operating abroad continue to pose significant challenges too.

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The gang rivalries and animosities have been the products of the expansion of Bishnoi's network. Linked to several investigations into murders, extortions, and gang wars across the country, his network extended from Punjab to Rajasthan, Haryana, and Delhi.

From the murder of Panjab University's former student leader Vicky Middukhera to the killing of rapper Sidhu Moosewala, a series of incidents deepened the animosity between the various gangs. The question now arises: is Bishnoi's life at risk from his own former associates and rival gangs?

Here are 10 of Lawrence Bishnoi's arch-enemies -- gangsters who pose a direct threat to his life.

Goldy Brar: Friends No More

Goldy Brar was once considered Lawrence Bishnoi's most trusted associate. Both their names came up in the murder case of Sidhu Moosewala. However, the reports of their June 2025 split altered dynamics within the criminal underworld. Intelligence reports have indicated that after the two parted ways, Goldy Brar is now viewed as a formidable rival-a former ally turned adversary.

Rohit Godara: Former Associate

For a long time, Rohit Godara, from Rajasthan, had been linked to Bishnoi and Brar networks. His name also surfaced in connection with the murder of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, a Rajput leader. He is now believed to be aligned with Goldy Brar's faction. Following the rift in Bishnoi's network, Godara has emerged as a significant figure among those opposing Lawrence Bishnoi.

Lucky Patial - Bambiha Gang's Face Abroad

Lucky Patial is considered a key figure in the Davinder Bambiha gang. The enmity between the Bishnoi and Bambiha networks is long-standing; the conflict intensified further after Middukhera's murder. According to police and security reports, the Bambiha network is a major rival to the Bishnoi syndicate.

Kaushal Chaudhary: Enemy's Enemy

Kaushal Chaudhary, a notorious gangster from Haryana, has long been associated with the Bambiha network. His network is known for activities such as extortion, murder, and the pursuit of criminal dominance across Haryana and the Delhi-NCR region. His alleged ties to gangs opposed to Lawrence Bishnoi make this rivalry even more intense.

Shahzad Bhatti: Open Challenge From Pakistan

Shahzad Bhatti has emerged as a distinct challenge for Lawrence Bishnoi. Rumours had it that they once shared friendly ties. A video of an alleged conversation between them had also surfaced during Eid in June 2024. However, following the Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025, a rift reportedly developed between them. Bhatti released a video challenging Bishnoi and made statements against him. He even dared Bishnoi to come face him in Pakistan.

Neeraj Bawana: A Long-Standing Rival

Neeraj Bawana is among Delhi's most notorious gangsters. He has long been associated with the Bambiha gang and the network opposed to Lawrence Bishnoi. Following Moosewala's murder, the rival gangs had issued threats of retaliation.

Arsh Dalla: Rival Network Operating From Abroad

Arshdeep Singh Gill, alias Arsh Dalla, has been implicated in several criminal and terror-related cases in Punjab. Several investigative agencies are after him. Due to his alleged ties to the Bambiha network and other factions hostile to Lawrence Bishnoi, he remains a key figure in the ongoing gang war.

Bambiha Gang: Death Doesn't End Rivalry

Davinder Bambiha was killed in a police encounter in 2016, but the gang bearing his name continues to operate. Gangsters such as Lucky Patial have since taken the network forward. The enmity between the Bishnoi and Bambiha gangs runs deep and has a long history.

Himanshu Bhau: A Major Figure From Haryana

Himanshu Bhau, from Rohtak, is considered a prominent rival of Lawrence Bishnoi. His name has surfaced in numerous cases involving murder, extortion, and shootings. He gained nationwide notoriety after claiming responsibility for a murder at a Burger King outlet in Delhi's Rajouri Garden. His network is linked to those associated with the Neeraj Bawana and Bambiha gangs. Last month, Himanshu Bhau was arrested by the FBI in Las Vegas. The process to extradite him to India is underway.

Neeraj Faridpuriya: Key Figure In Bambiha Network

Neeraj Faridpuriya, from Palwal in Haryana, is a significant figure in the Bambiha gang. He has been implicated in several murder and extortion cases, and his network has been linked to Kaushal Chaudhary and other factions opposed to Lawrence Bishnoi. He was arrested alongside Himanshu Bhau in Las Vegas.