Ranbir Kapoor Names Two Men He Cannot Look In The Eye, One Is His Father

Ranbir Kapoor appeared on Kaun Banega Crorepati with Sai Pallavi and Ravi Dubey to promote his upcoming film Ramayana. During the conversation with host Amitabh Bachchan, the actor shared why he found it difficult to look two people in the eye while talking to them – his late father Rishi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan himself.

Recalling his childhood visit to the sets of the 1991 film Ajooba, which featured his father Rishi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir said he had grown up watching the veteran actor.

“I want to say that only two people have entered my life whom I cannot look in the eye while speaking. One was my father, and the other is you,” Ranbir told Amitabh Bachchan.

The actor also recalled seeing Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of Ajooba as a child. He said the 84-year-old actor's personality and presence left a lasting impression on him. “I remember seeing this tall man. What the Gen Z calls ‘aura farming' today, it all started with him,” Ranbir said.

He added that Amitabh Bachchan had a different kind of presence whenever he entered a room. “Whenever he entered the room, it felt like someone has just walked in with a radiating presence,” he said.

During the conversation, Amitabh Bachchan also asked Ranbir about his wife, actor Alia Bhatt. He said that Alia was one of his favourite artists and asked Ranbir what he liked most about her.

“Sir, I think the foundation and root of our relationship is friendship. I always believed that love connects a relationship, trust makes a relationship strong, and respect sustains a relationship. And, I think these are the important foundations of relationships,” he said.

Ranbir also shared a funny thought about their height difference. He said he had often imagined himself as Amitabh Bachchan and Alia as Jaya Bachchan.

“One more thing, I always have this image in my mind that I am tall like Amitabh Bachchan and Alia is a bit short like Jaya aunty (Bachchan), so the height difference will also look good in photos. So, I always used to think that too,” he said.

Ranbir Kapoor will play Lord Ram in director Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film Ramayana. The film also stars Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha. Ramayana is scheduled to release in theatres on November 5.

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