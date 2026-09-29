Mallika Sherawat Says She Doesn't Remember <i>The Traitors</i> Winner Rida Tharana, Faces Backlash

After a two-year hiatus, Mallika Sherawat returned to the screen with The Traitors Season 2 on Prime Video. The reality show concluded with Rida Tharana and Krystal D'Souza emerging as the winners after making their way through a game of alliances, deception and strategy.

Following the finale, Mallika was asked about Rida's victory. The actor said she did not even remember her.

In an interview with Mashable India, Mallika was asked if she had anticipated Rida emerging as the winner after becoming a Traitor.

The actor said, "I really don't know who you are talking about. I mean, there are 21 players in the game; am I supposed to remember everyone?"

Even after being told that Rida eventually won The Traitors and enjoys a substantial following online, Mallika maintained that she was unaware of what happened after her exit from the show. "I have no idea. In the 9th episode, I was killed by the traitor, so after that, what happened, I really don't know," she added.

The clip soon made its way across social media, with several users criticising Mallika Sherawat's remarks and calling her a “sore loser”.

One user wrote, "Idk why but this screams insecurity."

Another added, "I really was rooting for Mallika Sherawat after this comeback, but watching her be more delusional and petty than Gen-Z kids has been a huge turn off."

Someone else commented, "Mallika is obnoxious, there's nothing cool in it."

A viewer wrote, "She is so annoyingggg. Rida has problems but she's such a mean girl."

"Mallika seems insecure of all the new creators," read a comment.

The Traitors India Season 2 featured a mix of actors, content creators and internet personalities competing under the watchful eye of host Karan Johar.

The game culminated in a historic victory for the Traitors faction as Krystle D'Souza and Rida Tharana successfully deceived the group to win the Rs 66 lakh prize pool.

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