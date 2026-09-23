Krystle D'Souza Says Sahil Salathia Is Not Harmful Amid Rida Tharana Row

Krystle D'Souza has spoken about the controversy involving The Traitors contestants Rida Tharana and Sahil Salathia. The TV actor said she did not witness anything at the party where Rida had alleged that Sahil made her uncomfortable. The gathering was hosted at Krystle's house, and the actor has now shared her side of what happened that night.

Krystle said she was present throughout the gathering and did not see Sahil behave inappropriately towards Rida. She also described Sahil as someone who is “very sweet” and said she does not believe he intended to cause any harm.

The actor told The Free Press Journal, “He's the nicest boy. I feel like he's an overgrown child, and he's very sweet. He means no harm to anybody. He's in his own little la-la land. He doesn't know what he's saying half the time, what he's doing half the time. So I don't believe that anything like thathappened.”

She continued, “This party in question was happening at my house. So it was the watch party. It wasn't supposed to be a party. We were all just supposed to watch the episode. But then, when you're watching the episode and then the spirits are high and everybody wants to listen to the music, enjoy, it just turned into a party.”

“We were just thinking where do we watch the first episode? And I said I have my house. People flew in for it. So it just became an event. I don't think anything like that happened. And I was there. It was my own house and Sahil has always come home before. We've partied together before. He's not, like that. I'm very fond of him and I think he's a really nice boy. He's very hardworking and he stays in his own lane. He does his own thing. Uska passion, uska apna zone hai. He's not harmful at all,” Krystle D'Souza added.

Krystle also questioned the events that followed the alleged incident, referring to Rida and Sahil's interactions at The Traitors reunion. She said nobody approached her about feeling uncomfortable at the gathering and pointed out that the two later appeared together in videos.

Questioning the weight of the allegation and pointing to Sahil and Rida's interactions at the reunion, Krystle said, “When you are saying these things, you don't realise the weight of these things and what it can do to another human being. I feel like this accusation is very big and very heavy.”

“Sometimes this can really ruin somebody's whole life. She's a strong enough girl to take a stand and call a spade a spade then and there. So then she should have done that if she felt like that in that moment. Nobody came to me in my house and told me anything. Nobody else felt that way. And after that, at the Traitors reunion, which happened way after that, they both have made videos together. They were hanging together. Why would you hang with somebody that you felt uncomfortable around? So I feel like this was pushing it a little too much,” she added.

For the unversed, Rida had earlier accused Sahil of repeatedly hugging and touching her without her consent while he was drunk at the gathering. Sahil later responded to the allegations and shared a video featuring the two at The Traitors reunion while rejecting the claims.