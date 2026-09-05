'I Was Terrified': Rida Tharana On Being Trolled Over Her The <i>Traitors 2</i> Win

After keeping viewers entertained for days, Krystle D'Souza and Rida Tharana have emerged as the winners of the second season of the television series The Traitors. Following the finale, several users questioned whether Rida was a ‘deserving' winner. Addressing the criticism, the social media influencer released a statement saying, “I don't think my win belongs only to the Traitor I became.” Rida admitted that she “struggled” after taking on the role, but urged viewers to consider her entire journey rather than judge her solely on her performance as a Traitor.

According to a story published by The Free Press Journal, Rida wrote, “One thing I hope people remember while watching my journey is that my game wasn't just about how I played as a Traitor.” The influencer went on to explain that she entered the show as an Innocent, ‘played like one ', and even managed to identify a Traitor during her journey.

Speaking about her stint as a Traitor, Rida admitted, “Was I the most fearless Traitor? Absolutely not. I was terrified. I struggled with lying. I cried. I questioned myself. There were moments where the game genuinely got the better of me emotionally.” She also pointed out that viewers got to see two distinct sides of her during the show, her strategic side as well as her emotional side. As an Innocent, she was “ambitious and strategic”, while becoming a Traitor brought out her “raw and emotional” side.

She further wrote, “And somewhere between being an Innocent and becoming a Traitor, making good decisions and bad ones, trusting people, betraying people, breaking down and still continuing to play... I made it to the end.

Addressing those questioning her victory, Rida asked viewers not to measure her success solely by how she performed after becoming a Traitor. Instead, she urged them to consider everything she experienced and contributed throughout the season. “I don't think my win belongs only to the Traitor I became,” she wrote. Reflecting on her journey, Rida said her victory represents every version of herself that emerged during the show — from the Innocent she began as, to the Traitor she eventually became, and the person she remained through it all.

The high-stakes psychological series tested players through mind games, strategic deceptions, and tactical eliminations.