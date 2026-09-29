Fahadh Faasil Shares How Vijay Predicted His Acting Career

Fahadh Faasil's acting career has an unexpected link with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay. Taking fans down memory lane in an interview, Fahadh revealed that Vijay was the first person to tell him that he could become an actor.

Fahadh is gearing up for the release of his next project, Don't Trouble The Trouble. Recently, the actor looked back on his early days in the film industry.

He told veteran director KS Ravikumar on Behindwoods TV that he first met Vijay on the sets of Kadhalukku Mariyadhai. The movie was directed by Fazil, Fahadh's father.

When Vijay Told Fahadh Faasil To Be An Actor

Fahadh recalled that he was 12 or 13 years old when he first met Vijay.

The actor said, “Vijay sir was the first person to ask me if I would become an actor.” He also admitted that he never expected Vijay to enter politics and become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

“He was planning to do Kushi (2000) while working on Kannukkul Nilavu (also directed by Fazil). I remember him sharing the idea for Kushi with me. We only talked about movies at that time,” Fahadh explained.

Fahadh Faasil On His Unsuccessful Debut

Fahadh did not have the best start to his career. His debut film Kaiyethum Doorath was directed by his father and failed to do well at the box office.

Disappointed by his failure, Fahadh quit the industry for a while and moved to the US for studies.

Recalling his feelings at that time, he said, “At that time, many newcomers like Hrithik Roshan were being introduced. Several directors were launching their children. Around that time, my father introduced me, but the film didn't work at the box office.

Fahadh stated that he took the failure “to heart”. “I wasn't feeling well. I wanted to leave for some time,” he explained.

The Aavesham actor explained that while he planned to study engineering, he ended up studying philosophy. He also got a lot of exposure to foreign films due to his friends there. He later decided to come back and commit to one film with his father.

Now, the actor is gearing up for his 66th film. Don't Trouble The Trouble is Fahadh Faasil's first Telugu movie as a lead actor. Presented by SS Rajamouli, the fantasy drama hits theatres on October 2.

He is also set to appear in the sequels to Vikram as well as Aavesham.

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