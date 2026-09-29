Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay has remained associated with a lean, athletic physique throughout his film career, often drawing attention for his fitness even during demanding shooting schedules. Now 52, the actor-turned-politician's reported workout routine offers a glimpse into the habits he has maintained over the years. While celebrity fitness routines can often involve complicated diets, intense training plans, and strict schedules, Vijay's reported approach has been relatively straightforward. His trainer Naresh Kumar has previously spoken about his preference for moderate exercise, regular movement, and portion-controlled, home-cooked food. Older reports have also highlighted his fondness for familiar South Indian meals, while more recent accounts suggest that he does not completely eliminate foods he enjoys. Instead, moderation appears to be a recurring theme in descriptions of his lifestyle. Here are some of the fitness habits and anecdotes about Vijay that have emerged from interviews and reports over the years.

His Workout Has Included Both Cardio And Strength Training

Vijay's fitness routine has reportedly never been limited to one form of exercise. A 2022 Times of India report described a routine that included around 10 minutes of cardio before strength training. Weight training was reportedly one of his preferred forms of exercise.

More recently, trainer Naresh Kumar has described Vijay's routine as including walking, running, cycling and weight training, depending on his schedule. The focus, according to these accounts, has been on staying active rather than following an extreme workout programme. This is particularly relevant for people who assume that staying fit requires spending hours in the gym. Regular physical activity can take different forms, and a combination of aerobic activity and strength training can help support overall fitness.

On Busy Days, Walking Became The Backup Workout

One of the more practical anecdotes from older reports is what Vijay reportedly does when work gets in the way of his gym routine. On days when he missed his workout because of professional commitments, he compensated by walking. That habit has also appeared in more recent descriptions of his routine. Trainer Naresh Kumar has said Vijay finds ways to remain physically active even when his schedule is packed. The broader lesson is simple: missing one gym session does not necessarily mean abandoning physical activity for the day. Walking, when appropriate, can still keep you moving.

His Approach To Strength Training Has Reportedly Been Moderate

Vijay has spent much of his film career performing action sequences and maintaining a physically demanding screen presence. However, reports about his workouts have not consistently described extreme bodybuilding-style training. Vijay's routine involved light cardio followed by strength training with moderate weights, with an emphasis on movement and consistency rather than chasing excessive muscle size. The same report described higher repetitions with manageable weights as part of the approach attributed to his trainer.The exact workout can vary according to a person's goals, age, fitness level and medical history. For most people, the important point is to choose a sustainable level of resistance and progress gradually rather than trying to copy a celebrity's routine.

He Has Reportedly Been An Early Riser For Years

Another recurring detail in recent accounts is Vijay's early start to the day. According to Naresh Kumar, Vijay typically wakes between 5:30 am and 6 am, even when his work schedule changes, reported by Hindustan times. That does not necessarily mean everyone needs to wake up at the same time to be fit. What matters more is maintaining a consistent routine that allows enough time for sleep, meals, physical activity and work.

His Diet Is Not About Completely Giving Up Favourite Foods

Perhaps one of the more interesting aspects of Vijay's reported fitness routine is that it does not appear to revolve around eliminating foods he enjoys. In an earlier interaction, trainer Naresh Kumar said Vijay eats a wide range of foods but controls the quantity. Recent reports have similarly described a diet based on home-cooked meals and portion control. Breakfast has been reported to include two idlis and eggs, while lunch can include vegetables, fruits, rice and a controlled portion of protein. Dinner is generally described as lighter and earlier, around 7 pm to 7:30 pm. Chicken and fish are also reportedly included in his diet, rather than being completely avoided. And Yes, Vijay Loves Biryani. Vijay's reported love for biryani has been mentioned in several older accounts. Reports noted his fondness for biryani and also reported that he enjoyed simple roadside biryani. More recent reports have described mutton biryani as one of his favourite foods. His trainer's comments suggest that enjoying such foods is compatible with his overall approach because portion control remains important.

His mother has also spoken about his fondness for sakkarai pongal, adding another sweet treat to the list of foods associated with him. The takeaway is not that biryani or sweets are automatically part of a healthy diet. Rather, the reported approach illustrates the broader concept of moderation.

His Breakfast Has Changed In Different Reports

There have been slightly different descriptions of Vijay's breakfast over the years. A 2022 report mentioned idli and chutney, while another 2023 report said he was reported to eat two dosas in the morning and evening. More recent information from trainer Naresh Kumar describes his usual breakfast as two idlis with eggs. During preparation for Bigil, vegetables were also reportedly included in his morning meal. These differences are worth keeping in mind because a celebrity's diet can change according to work schedules, training requirements and personal preferences.

He Has Reportedly Prioritised Home-Cooked Food

One of the strongest themes across recent accounts is Vijay's preference for food prepared at home. As reported by NDTV, trainer Naresh Kumar has said Vijay carries his own food during hectic schedules, including political rallies, rather than relying on outside or junk food. That habit is particularly relevant because eating well consistently is often more difficult when someone spends long hours travelling or working away from home. Instead of relying on a restrictive diet, his reported approach centres around familiar foods, controlled portions and consistency.

The Bigger Fitness Lesson From Vijay's Routine

Looking across the anecdotes reported over several years, one theme stands out: consistency appears more frequently than extreme fitness measures. From cardio and weight training to walking on busy days, his reported routine involves different forms of movement. His food habits similarly focus on home-cooked meals and portion control while allowing room for foods he enjoys. Of course, Vijay's routine should not be treated as a prescription for everyone. Fitness requirements vary according to age, health, body composition, training experience and individual goals. But his reported habits do highlight a few practical principles: stay physically active, include strength and aerobic exercise, eat a balanced diet, watch portions and choose a routine that can realistically be maintained over time. At 52, the most notable part of Vijay's reported fitness story may therefore not be any single workout or food. It is the consistency of the habits that have appeared across accounts of his lifestyle over the years.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.