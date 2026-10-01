Air-conditioned rooms bring relief in hot weather, especially in homes, workplaces and offices. Yet, spending too much time indoors can lead to problems with breathing and overall health if ventilation is poor, dust builds up, or the air-conditioning system is not appropriately serviced.

Various symptoms, like throat irritation, dry cough, sneezing, headache, sinus problems or aggravation of allergies and asthma, may appear indoors. Air conditioning may not be problematic as such, but the quality of the indoor environment, including ventilation, cleanliness, humidity and functioning of the air conditioning system, can be really important.

Why Does Indoor Air Quality Matter?

Since most people spend a lot of time indoors, the air quality indoors becomes essential in relation to respiratory health. Considering different environments, air inside can contain dirt, allergens and several pollutants from multiple sources.

Pollutants and irritants inside may be as follows:

Dust and dust insects

Pollen and animal hair

Fungi spores, especially in humid places

Tobacco smoke and some other causative agents of chemical poisoning

Chemical gases from cleaning substances, coatings or other household items

Can Air-Conditioned Rooms Affect Breathing?

Cold, dry or dusty air can cause problems in some individuals who are exposed for a long time. They may experience a dry throat, coughing, or a congested nose.

Individuals suffering from asthma, allergies, or any other forms of chronic respiratory illness may be highly sensitive to a particular environmental trigger, such as dust, mold, pollen, or temperature changes.

Warning Signs to Watch For

Your home environment may be causing problems if you see any sign of:

Repeated sneezing or throat irritation while at home

Itchy or watery eyes

Frequent nasal congestion or allergy symptoms

Headaches, fatigue, or concentration problems in a certain environment

Expectation that symptoms will improve upon leaving a certain room or building

Hence, the various symptoms may have different causes; thus, it is better to check them rather than attributing them to poor air quality immediately.

Who May Be More Sensitive to Poor Indoor Air Quality?

Some groups may be particularly susceptible to the consequences of air pollution indoors, which includes:

Children, who still breathe in and out

Old people

Individuals suffering from asthma, allergic reactions, as well as chronic pains

The ones having unbalanced immunity

Keeping clean and well-ventilated premises may be essential for these groups.

How Can You Improve Indoor Air Quality?

Improving indoor air quality does not necessarily require major changes. A few practical measures can make a difference.

Ensure sufficient ventilation: If the outdoor air is good and weather conditions allow, opening windows and promoting good ventilation in the house can help to prevent indoor pollutant buildup. Exhaust systems in kitchens and bathrooms should also function well.

If the outdoor air is good and weather conditions allow, opening windows and promoting good ventilation in the house can help to prevent indoor pollutant buildup. Exhaust systems in kitchens and bathrooms should also function well. Service air conditioning System: Change filters as suggested by the manufacturer and arrange servicing.

Change filters as suggested by the manufacturer and arrange servicing. Clean the house: To decrease dust and pollen accumulation on flooring, surfaces, under bed covers, curtains, and furniture, the house should be cleaned regularly on a comprehensive basis using a damp cloth and a vacuum cleaner.

To decrease dust and pollen accumulation on flooring, surfaces, under bed covers, curtains, and furniture, the house should be cleaned regularly on a comprehensive basis using a damp cloth and a vacuum cleaner. Don't make the air too cold: A low temperature and dry air might not be comfortable for everyone.

A low temperature and dry air might not be comfortable for everyone. Take measures to reduce air pollution: Do not smoke at home and try to avoid inhaling strong chemicals and vapours.

Use air purifiers: Air cleaning devices that provide advanced filtering for the air can be helpful in some situations; however, they should not be seen as a substitute for pollution control and good ventilation.

When Should You See a Doctor?

Persistent coughing, recurrent wheezing, chest tightness, breathing difficulty or allergy symptoms that do not improve should be evaluated by a healthcare professional. People with asthma or other chronic respiratory conditions who notice worsening symptoms may also need a review of their treatment and environmental triggers.

(Dr. Shivanshu Raj Goyal, Director & Unit Head - Pulmonology, Respiratory & Sleep Medicine, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Dwarka)

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