Amid reports of people allegedly practising medicine using forged certificates and fake registration numbers, the West Bengal Health Department has issued a new set of protocols aimed at curbing the appointment of fake doctors in private medical establishments across the state. As per the new protocols issued through the notification from the State Health Department, a private medical establishment has to verify the registration numbers of the doctors concerned before making an appointment.

As per Rule 7(4) of the West Bengal Clinical Establishment (Registration, Regulation and Transparency) Rules, 2017, private health facilities have been directed to verify all documents.

“Often, many individuals claiming to be doctors practice without valid registration numbers or approval for practicing. Hence, common people get confused. So, we have asked licensing authorities to be vigilant to prevent this fraud,” said an officer from the state health department.

At the same time, he added, in case of any doubt about the identity, educational qualifications, registration or right to provide medical services of any person practising medicine, the appropriate authorities must be immediately informed. “In case of such doubts, the attention of the West Medical Council should be drawn immediately to verify the eligibility of the doctor concerned,” the official added.

Finally, if anyone is found guilty of offering medical services with a fake identity or without registration and authorization to provide medical services, appropriate legal action will be taken against them, and the individuals concerned will have to face severe punishment.

The issue was first highlighted by the Association of Private Medical Hospitals & Nursing Homes, which flagged instances of private healthcare facilities employing individuals without valid registrations. The association also pointed to cases where such individuals were independently offering medical services through private chambers.

The association had urged the state government and the medical council to take stronger measures to prevent unauthorised practitioners from endangering patients' lives. The new guidelines have also been welcomed by the West Bengal Doctors' Forum, a leading body of medical practitioners in the state.

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