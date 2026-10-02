Some days you feel energetic, and on others you feel tired and lethargic, not wanting to do anything. You may keep wondering what could be the reason. While some may blame the weather, what you eat in the morning can set the tone for your metabolism, says nutritionist Anjali Mukherjee. In an Instagram video, she has explained that a breakfast such as pancakes, cereal with milk, idli, dosa, upma, poha or fruit juice can raise blood sugar quickly. "When you have a breakfast like this, it brings up the blood sugar and then gives you a crash," she says.

While such a breakfast may make you feel full for a short time, you may start feeling hungry again soon. Mukherjee says having more protein at breakfast can help you stay full for longer and control food cravings.

She suggests simple options such as egg bhurji, tofu bhurji, paneer bhurji and besan cheela. According to her, a protein-rich breakfast can also help preserve muscle mass, manage food cravings and support metabolism.

"Start your day with protein. Your metabolism will thank you for it," she adds.

In her earlier posts, she recommends doing simple changes to your daily diet and routine to get rid of constant fatigue. She suggests including leafy greens such as spinach, kale and methi, along with colourful fruits such as berries and citrus fruits.

She has often advised people to start their day with fruits, followed by a protein-rich diet. "Begin your day with fruits. If you are still hungry (after an hour of eating fruits), add 1-2 eggs (you may choose have egg whites if you so desire, but the whole egg is also fine) & a toast followed by a glass of tomato+carrot+beetroot juice or ashgourd juice," she writes.

For vegetarians, she recommends 100gms of paneer roasted on the Tawa (with salt & pepper) or paneer paratha or paneer bhurji, followed by a glass of vegetable juice. "An ideal breakfast would be the one which meets your nutritional needs and keeps your energy levels high," she explains.