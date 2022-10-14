Healthy Breakfast: Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee Explains What An Ideal Breakfast Looks Like

Healthy Breakfast: Fruits provide a refreshing and delicious start to your day

In her recent Instagram post, nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee explains what an ideal breakfast should look like. She starts by writing, “Begin your day with fruits.” She follows by writing, “If you are still hungry (after an hour of eating fruits), add 1-2 eggs (you may choose have egg whites if you so desire, but the whole egg is also fine) & a toast followed by a glass of tomato+carrot+beetroot juice or ashgourd juice.”

She ends by writing, “Some of you who don't eat eggs, may eat 100gms of paneer roasted on the Tawa (with salt & pepper) or paneer paratha or paneer bhurji, followed by a glass of vegetable juice.” She explains, “An ideal breakfast would be the one which meets your nutritional needs and keeps your energy levels high.”

Why should we eat these foods for breakfast?

Fruits may be a great addition to your breakfast. Fruits boost our metabolism, improve the body's ability to detox, and might even promote weight loss. These delicious fruits also kickstart our morning by being refreshing. Fruits are also rich in fibre which helps us feel satiated and full.

Eggs are another great breakfast item. Eggs are not only rich in a variety of nutrients but also boost our energy levels for the day. A protein-rich breakfast boosts our energy, improves metabolism, reduces cravings and improves mood.

As mentioned by nutritionist Mukerjee, vegetarians can opt for vegetarian alternatives for eggs and incorporate vegetarian protein-rich foods into their breakfast. End your breakfast with a glass of veggie juice to improve digestion and avoid bloating.

Add these tips when preparing your breakfast to kickstart your day and improve your overall health.

