This Expert-Recommended Drink Can Help You Fight Bloating

Bloating is a common problem that can affect people of all ages. The condition not only makes you feel full, but at times can be really frustrating and uncomfortable. Some people may find themselves struggling with a heavy sensation around their stomach, which can be accompanied by pain. Others may witness visible puffiness. When it's a frequent occurrence, you tend to eat less, get conscious before taking every bite and yet may be unable to achieve the desired results. But fret not, as nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee has the perfect solution for you.

In her latest Instagram entry, Anjali Mukerjee has covered the topic of bloating in detail, talking about its potential causes, symptoms and underlying medical conditions. But that's not all. She has also shared a beverage recipe with her social media followers that, according to the expert, can help in easing the symptoms of bloating. Let's take a look:

What Is bloating?

As per Anjali Mukerjee, “Bloating is a condition where your belly feels full and tight, often due to excess gas. This abdominal discomfort is not just limited to post-feast situations. It can occur even when you have not eaten a large meal. It is often accompanied by pain, excessive gas (flatulence), frequent burping, or abdominal gurgling.”

Common causes

“Food sensitivities like gluten, dairy, shellfish, food colorings, corn, soy, or peanuts” are the common causes of bloating, she explains. “You may also be dealing with hypochlorhydria (low levels of stomach acid), which affects digestion and can result in undigested food particles in your stool,” adds the nutritionist.

Recipe

Anjali Mukerjee advises to “consume the following to reduce gas and flatulence” soon after finishing your meal. “This combination helps in relieving bloating and discomfort,” she reveals.

Ingredients required

½ tablespoon of Shunthi (ginger powder)

½ pinch of hing (asafoetida)

½ tablespoon of rock salt

½ tablespoon of apple cider vinegar in 1 cup of warm water

Anjali Mukerjee's concluding words were, “While this home remedy may offer relief, persistent bloating and gas require professional guidance.”

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.