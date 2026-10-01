The World Health Organisation (WHO) has reported a rise in deaths from cholera, with fatalities increasing by 30% in 2025 despite fewer cases being reported globally. According to the latest data from WHO, 47 countries reported 4,51,499 cholera cases and 7,870 deaths last year. This is the highest number of annual cholera deaths reported to WHO since 1999. This is based on reported surveillance data, meaning the actual global burden is likely higher because many infections and deaths may go unreported.

WHO says that this increase in cases is concerning because cholera is a preventable and treatable intestinal infection. Cholera can be prevented and treated when people have access to clean water, sanitation, vaccines and timely medical care. Seven countries accounted for around 90% of reported cases and deaths worldwide. These include Angola, Bangladesh, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Nigeria, South Sudan, Sudan and Yemen. The WHO African Region recorded the largest burden, with cases rising 34% and deaths increasing 58% compared with 2024.

Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, Executive Director of WHO's Health Emergencies Programme, said, "The rise in cholera deaths is a reminder of the challenge ahead. No one should be dying from cholera today when we have the tools to prevent and treat this disease. The concentration of cases and deaths in a small number of countries shows where targeted investments in safe water, sanitation and hygiene could have the greatest impact. Combined with stronger disease surveillance, community engagement, vaccination and access to quality care, these investments can help turn this trend around."

What Is Cholera And How Does It Spread?

Cholera is an acute diarrhoeal disease caused by the bacterium Vibrio cholerae. It spreads when people consume food or water contaminated with faeces containing the bacteria. The infection can cause sudden, severe watery diarrhoea and vomiting. The biggest risk with cholera is the loss of fluids and salts from the body. Without prompt action, severe dehydration can become life-threatening within hours.

Why Are Cholera Deaths Rising?

Access to healthcare, delays in seeking treatment, weak disease surveillance and difficult conditions during outbreaks, are some of the reasons that increase that cause cholera deaths. "More than one in five reported cholera deaths occurred outside health facilities, highlighting that too many patients are still not reaching care in time. Among patients treated in health facilities, the fatality rate was below 1% - a threshold for adequate care - globally. However, the rate exceeded 1% in 12 countries in 2025," said WHO.

Seven Countries Carry Most Of The Burden

The latest WHO figures show that cholera cases are concentrated in a relatively small number of countries. Angola, Bangladesh, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Nigeria, South Sudan, Sudan and Yemen together accounted for around 90% of reported global cases and deaths in 2025.

The African Region was particularly affected. Compared with 2024, the region recorded a 34% increase in reported cholera cases and a 58% rise in deaths. This also shows where targeted measures such as improving water supplies, sanitation, vaccination and access to treatment could have a major impact.

More Cholera Vaccines Are Available

There has been progress in preventing cholera. WHO said global production of oral cholera vaccines more than doubled between 2022 and 2025, increasing from around 30 million doses a year to approximately 80 million doses. The increase in vaccine supply has helped improve availability during outbreaks. WHO said, "Last year, the International Coordinating Group (ICG) on Vaccine Provision approved 71 million doses for use in affected countries, including 20 million doses for preventive vaccination, which resumed earlier this year after being suspended for more than three years."

The latest WHO report shows that cholera remains a major public health challenge despite being preventable and treatable. The number of reported deaths in 2025 highlights the importance of improving basic sanitation, protecting water supplies, expanding vaccination and ensuring people can get treatment without delay.

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