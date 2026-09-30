Ayushmann Khurrana Believes Stardom Is No Longer An "Exclusive Club"

Ayushmann Khurrana believes that the idea of a Bollywood star has changed drastically in recent years. According to the actor, stardom is no longer an “exclusive club”, and he shared that the rise of multiple entertainment platforms has created different kinds of stars for different audiences.

Speaking at FICCI Frames in Mumbai, Ayushmann said, “We are dwelling in multiple universes, where there are multiple worlds of entertainment and there are multiple stars of each world, be they influencers or YouTubers, etc. There are certain stars who are big, and you probably don't know about them.” According to the actor, “Stardom is relative, and the script is the star. "It is not one size fits all.”

Talking about his approach to being accessible to audiences, Ayushmann shared that coming from a background in radio and television, interacting with people remains important to him. “I've come from a radio background and been a TV presenter, so I need to talk to people,” he said, explaining that staying connected with people is particularly important because of the kind of stories he wants to tell.

“My stories are rooted; I need to talk to grassroots-level people to keep the artist in me alive,” he added.

Ayushmann believes that theatrical business needs films that connect with audiences rather than entirely depending on star power or inflated budgets.

Citing Hanuman Anah and Obsession as examples, he said, “Right now, the prime example is Hanuman Anah and Obsession, two different worlds and small-budget films. I think we need to make movies like that. “We need to be budget-friendly and connect more with people. It sounds simple, but it isn't.”

For Ayushmann, putting the story ahead of the actor has remained central to his film choices. He shared that after experimenting with different genres over the last two decades, he now sees himself returning to the kind of films that first defined him, and his upcoming film Udta Teer reflects that return. “I believe in my next film, Udta Teer; it is like reverse Uno stuff, but I'm excited about it as I'm going back to my core. It is my genre,” he shared.

The upcoming spy-comedy film features Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles. Udta teer is scheduled to release in theatres on October 9.

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