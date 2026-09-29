'Sunita Ahuja Gave You Her All': Divya Khossla Slams Govinda Over Rumoured Affair With Komal Rani Swarnkar

Divya Khossla has come out in support of Sunita Ahuja after Govinda's rumoured girlfriend and Roopa co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar levelled serious allegations against the actor's wife. Komal shared a lengthy note in which she accused Sunita of allegedly trying to “kill her husband for years.”

Reacting to Komal's remarks, Divya took to her Instagram Stories and questioned Govinda's recent public appearances with Komal. She also stated that Sunita deserved more respect after years of standing by her husband.

Divya began her note by saying that society once lived in a polygamous system where women were treated as little more than slaves to men. She added that over the years, women have worked extremely hard to become independent and build their own identities.

“It was a revolution, one that truly changed our society from a polygamous to a monogamous one. A lot went into this revolution, from women of all strata,” she said, adding that the ongoing Govinda-Sunita relationship row has made her question all of it.

“Sunita Ji Gave You Her All”

She further spoke about Govinda and his popularity during the 1990s, saying that he is a “very senior and respected actor” and that she and her mother have admired him. However, his recent appearances had changed how she viewed him.

She continued, “Sunita ji, as a woman, gave you her all. She stayed loyal. She brought up your kids. She never built a career of her own. What more can a woman do? She was the woman behind your success. You were successful outside, but the credit does not go to you alone. I guess you never had to carry the responsibility of your children at home.”

Divya On Govinda's Appearance With Komal

Questioning Govinda's appearances with Komal, Divya said she found the situation difficult to watch, particularly when Sunita Ahuja's recent video asking for support surfaced online after discussions around their alleged relationship were being shared publicly.

“Now a woman stands before us, before the entire society, pleading and begging for help, and we all stay quiet. Nobody wants to interfere in personal matters, but then why are we, as an audience, being subjected to what is put on display for us? Why do we keep seeing Govinda ji appear every other day with his girlfriend? It's atrocious for me to watch, especially when polygamy is being promoted and covered up in so many ways.”

The actor also spoke about Sunita's feelings and said she deserved companionship and care at this stage of her life.

“Calling Wife Murderer Is Last Resort Any Spineless Man Could Stoop To”

Slamming Komal Rani's dig at Sunita Ahuja, Divya further wrote, “Let's preserve our culture. Even if you're having an affair, please don't put it on public display. We are not interested. It's yuck for us to watch such a spectacle, even using religious sites to display your affair and, of course, plotting to call your wife a murderer is the last resort any spineless man could stoop to.”

“Her heart reaches me. Her pain reaches me. At 58, when women should be grandmothers, all she deserves is to walk into old age with her husband by her side, looking after her. What was the point of sacrificing so many years, her entire life, for this man, if even at this age she has to struggle for her basic needs as a wife? My heart goes out to you, Sunita Ji, and I'm sorry,” she added.

Divya ended her note by directly addressing Govinda, saying, “And my request to Govinda Ji: You are a legend, sir, but your respect is in your own hands. You are setting an extremely bad example for future generations, and you have lost your respect in my eyes.”

About Govinda-Sunita Row

Rumours of an alleged affair between Govinda and Komal Rani Swarnkar began earlier this year after the two were spotted together at Mumbai airport. Their subsequent appearances at public events, including a recent visit to Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja, raised eyebrows.

The actor later clarified that he visited the pandal with Komal to seek blessings before starting his new project. Govinda also said that even if there is an affair, it should be nobody else's business.

Also Read: 'Woh Khush Rahe': Sunita Ahuja Breaks Silence On Govinda And Komal Rani Swarnkar's Lalbaugcha Raja Visit