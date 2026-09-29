<i>The Vvaan</i> Box Office Collection Day 4: Sidharth-Tamannaah's Film Inches Closer To Rs 40 Crore In India After First Monday

Based on the Vaan Devi temple in Bihar, Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah's The Vvaan registered a solid opening last week. On its first Monday since release, the film minted net Rs 5.25 crore across 7,012 shows, taking its domestic total to Rs 38.85 crore so far.

Breaking Down The Numbers

On Day 4, Vvaan collected a net of ₹5.25 crore across 7,012 shows as per Sacnilk.

This brings total India gross collections to ₹46.35 crore and total India net collections to ₹38.85 crore so far.

Overseas, the film collected ₹0.50 crore on Day 4, taking its total overseas gross to ₹4.00 crore so far.

This pushes the worldwide gross collection to ₹50.35 crore.

Taran Adarsh's Post

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh said that the film has had a dream run in Bihar alongside in mass circuits.

"TheVvaan packs a healthy score in its opening weekend... When compared with #SidharthMalhotra's last three releases post-pandemic - #ParamSundari [₹ 28.48 cr], #Yodha [₹ 17.51 cr], and #ThankGod [₹ 18.25 cr; Tue to Thu; Diwali] - the 3-day numbers of TheVvaan are much, much ahead.

"TheVvaan is having a dream run in Bihar, while the mass circuits, in general, are very strong... The urban centres - multiplexes in particular - also witnessed good occupancies on Saturday and Sunday.

"The weekdays are extremely crucial now... The film needs to maintain its grip from Monday to Thursday, as the hugely awaited DrishyamTheConclusion arrives on Friday [2 Oct; GandhiJayanti]," he wrote on Instagram.

The fantasy thriller is directed by Panchayat fame Deepak Kumar Mishra. The film stars Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah in the lead roles, with Anup Soni, Sunil Grover, Shweta Tiwari and Maniesh Paul in supporting roles.

It is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Niraj Kothari, with Balaji Motion Pictures, TVF Motion Pictures and 11:11 Productions associated with the production.