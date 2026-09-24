Why Bollywood Films <i>The Vvaan</i> And <i>Yeh Prem Mol Liya</i> Are Seeking Chhathi Maiya's Blessings

Forget Durga Maa, Hindi films have found their new idol - Chhathi Maiya.

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah's The Vvaan's whole promotional campaign is built on the religious fervour of Chhath, as the lead female actor of the film performs the ritual in the viral song Chhathi Maiya.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari's upcoming Yeh Prem Mol Liya also has a scene featuring the lead couple performing the ritual of Chhath in the trailer.

Based on these two recent examples, we ask cultural experts: Why are Hindi films keen on exploring the Bihari festival of Chhath? What could be the probable causes for using Chhath in mainstream films? Is it only for the sake of a story, or is there more than one reason?

Chhathi Maiya Song

Clad in a red saree and with a bunch of women, Tamannaah's character is seen performing the ritual whole-heartedly. But she slips off from the staircase during the ritual, and Sidharth's character jumps into the water to save her. Tamannaah believes Chhathi Maiya will save them from every danger.

In a typical Rajshri family entertainer, Chhathi Maiya has made her entry as well. Courtesy, the lead pair-Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari-is seen performing the ritual.

Religious Fervour To Gain Political Mileage?

"Chhath is a religious festival where there is no middleman. It's a pure bond between a devotee and the Sun-God. There could be several reasons for showing Chhath in Hindi films," Patna-based cultural activist Anish Ankur tells NDTV.

"Bihari diaspora is a very large community. It's spread all over the world. Hindi films are catered to the NRI audience. This festival might be used to cater to the audience," Ankur adds.

"In the last 8-10 years, there's an environment of religiosity in the country. As far as I know, the story of Vvaan is based on two villages - Kanchanpur and Amhara, both are 35 kilometres away from Patna. Ektaa Kapoor and the whole team have come here for the promotions.

"There's a temple of Vaan Devi. Back in the day, revolutionaries used to take shelter in these villages as well. But, now, courtesy social media, a place becomes viral and people try to capitalise on it," Ankur tells us.

The issue of creating religious ambience has also been reiterated by Dr Anil Kumar Roy (Convener, RTE Forum, Bihar).

He tells NDTV, "Firstly, whether Chhath has been used in the film in accordance with the film's sentiment, storyline, or to create an ambience of polarisation, we need to see this. Because this religious fervour is created to get political mileage. The film industry is not aligned to the country's politics and society. So, the question is not why they are showing Chhath. But the question is, what purpose does it serve in the film?"

Bhojpuri Threat To Hindi Film Industry?

Anish Ankur also raised the pertinent issue of an apparent threat from the Bhojpuri industry. "At one point of time, a leading director said, 'Main Bihar-UP ki chhawni logon ke liye film nahi banata hoon' (I don't make films for the downtrodden people of UP-Bihar)."

"But now, times have changed. Bhojpuri as an industry has made a mark on its own. So, to reach out to the neo-middle class, Hindi films are showing Chhath, which the Bhojpuri industry has explored many years ago. Hindi films are also reaching out to explore hyper-local content," he tells us.

Chhath Puja Is A 'Scientific' Festival, Say Makers

At a press event for The Vvaan in Delhi on Monday, writer and producer Arunabh Kumar called the festival 'scientific'.

TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, also a Bihari, said, "This film is set during the festival of Chhath Puja. I'm from Bihar and Chhath is called a mahaparv (a great festival) in my culture. I think that Chhath Puja is a very scientific festival. It's the only festival which worships the setting sun and the rising sun."

Elaborating his answer, the screenwriter-producer said, "According to what my mother says and the stories that you hear in villages... Sunrise and sunset are both equally very miraculous phenomena. If the sun doesn't set, you won't get 12 hours of sleep and rest. That is what excited me, and that's why I said I must make this story about how Indian culture has always been rich not just with spirituality but also with science. It's a tribute from us."

The Vvaan makers are also claiming that they have explored the festival for the first time in Hindi cinema.

Filled with gratitude, Tamannaah has already said more than once that "Chhath Puja stands for gratitude... I feel like they have encapsulated that in a song, which we have got a lot of love for and feel extremely grateful."

Commerce, religiosity, or reaching out to a new audience-Hindi films are trying to explore new content constantly, as there's no guaranteed formula to gain success in an ever-changing landscape of cinema. Will Chhathi Maiya be impressed with this adulation? Let's wait and watch.

Also Read | Why Chhath Puja Is A 'Scientific' Festival, Explains Vvaan Writer Arunabh Kumar