Tamannaah Bhatia's Madhubani Dupatta With Hand-Painted Radha-Krishna Honours <i>The Vvaan</i>'s Bihar Connect

As Tamannaah Bhatia is busy promoting The VVaan with co-star Sidharth Malhotra, she is also serving style goals in beautiful drapes. Her latest look, however, is one of her best, as it is an "ode to Bihar and the wonderful world of The VVaan."

Taking to Instagram, the actor gave a breakdown of her latest ensemble, especially chosen for the auspicious occasion of Radha Ashtami. Let's decode it.

Tamannaah Bhatia's Madhubani Dupatta Honours The VVaan's Bihar Connect

Tamannaah Bhatia wore a yellow-blue saree by Torani. It featured cutwork along the border, with beautiful hand-embroidered floral motifs. It was paired with a deep blue blouse, which also featured intricate white threadwork.

While one might think that this is the end of the story, it is actually where it begins. Speaking about the unique colour combination of the saree, the actor wrote, "During Chhath, we pray not only to the rising sun but also to the setting sun. Our yellow hue transitioning to a deep blue honours the light as it leaves and as it returns."

Tamannaah Bhatia paired the saree with a hand-painted Madhubani dupatta. "For a story so deeply rooted in Bihar and Chhath, @toraniofficial and I knew the ensemble had to be unmistakably rooted in heritage, yet fashion-forward," she shared.

Madhubani painting, or Mithila art, dates back to Vedic times. It is believed that King Janak of the Mithila region commissioned local artists to paint a wedding portrait of Goddess Sita and Lord Rama.

It is often characterised by bold contrasts, intricate patterns and vibrant hues. Initially, Madhubani paintings were created primarily by women, but today, men are also actively involved in the art form. The paintings, whether on canvas or fabric, feature tribal motifs. Artists often use earthy tones and mineral pigments to infuse freshly plastered walls or mud surfaces with colour.

Tamannaah Bhatia's Madhubani dupatta was equally unique. Sharing its details, she wrote, "This hand-painted Madhubani odhna was created by four artists as one continuous piece of storytelling. At the very centre are Radha and Krishna, surrounded by details inspired by Mithila, each carrying its own meaning."

The actor completed the look with diamond chandelier earrings from her brand, Tamannaah Fine Jewellery. "An ultra-versatile piece with an intricate cascade of diamonds and delicate drops that dance with every step. A contemporary piece that effortlessly complements even ethnic wear," she added.

Wearing the saree and the Madhubani dupatta, Tamannaah Bhatia was spotted performing aarti on the banks of the Ganga. The VVaan will release in theatres on September 25.

Also Read | How A 400-Year-Old Bihar Temple Inspired Tamannaah Bhatia And Sidharth Malhotra's Vvaan