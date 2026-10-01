<i>The Vvaan</i> Craze: Fans Remove Footwear, Bow Before Poster At Bihar's Muzaffarpur Theatre

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia's The Vvaan has received a warm response from audiences in Muzaffarpur, Bihar.

The film features Bihar's folk traditions and the faith surrounding Chhath Puja, and that connection was visible at a cinema hall in the city.

At Cine Galaxy Palace, some viewers were seen taking off their shoes and slippers before entering the theatre. A few also bowed before the film's poster at the entrance before heading inside. A video of the moment has surfaced on social media.

The Chhath Puja-like atmosphere continued inside the cinema hall, where thekua was also distributed among some viewers. The celebrations gave the theatre a festive feel and reminded many of the traditions associated with Chhath Pooja.

Viewers said they felt a special connection with the film because of its portrayal of Chhath Puja and Bihar's traditions.

One viewer said seeing Chhath Puja and Bihar's faith represented in a Bollywood film was a special experience, which is why they decided to watch it with their family.

The Vvaan is Sidharth and Tamannaah's first film together. Manish Paul, Shweta Tiwari, Sunil Grover and Anup Soni round out the cast.

The Vvaan has been produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Niraj Kothari and Arunabh Kumar. Balaji Motion Pictures, 11:11 Productions and TVF Motion Pictures are associated with the project. The film released in theatres on September 25.

(With Inputs From Mani Bhushan)

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