Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2026: Round 3 Schedule Released, Check Important Dates

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released the Round 3 schedule for Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2026. Candidates seeking admission to MBBS and BDS courses through the state counselling process can now check the schedule for Undergraduate Medical Admission Counselling (UGMAC) 2026.

As per the schedule, Round 3 registration and application-cum-choice filling will begin on October 3, 2026. The last date to register and submit the application is October 6. Candidates will also have to complete the consent and fee payment process during this period.

Candidates who were allotted seats in Round 1 or Round 2 can resign or withdraw from their seats on October 1 and 2, subject to the applicable rules.

Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 3: Important Dates

The Round 3 rank card will be released on October 8. Candidates will then have to complete their choice filling, editing and locking on October 9.

The provisional seat allotment result will be announced on October 14. Candidates allotted seats will be able to download their provisional allotment orders from October 14 to 17. Document verification and admission will take place on October 16 and 17.

How To Register For Round 3

Candidates will have to visit the official BCECEB website and open the UGMAC 2026 Round 3 registration link. They will need to enter their NEET UG 2026 and personal details, complete the application form, upload the required documents and pay the counselling fee.

After submitting the application, candidates must fill and lock their preferred choices within the given deadline. They should also keep a copy of the completed application and confirmation page for future reference.

Candidates who are allotted seats will have to bring the required original documents for verification. These may include the NEET UG 2026 admit card and scorecard, UGMAC 2026 rank card, Class 10 and 12 certificates, residential certificate and applicable caste or EWS certificate.