Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2026: Round 2 Choice Filling Opens, Check Key Dates, Steps To Apply

Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2026: Round 2 of the Undergraduate Medical Admission Counselling (UGMAC) has opened for NEET UG-qualified candidates seeking admission to MBBS, BDS, B.V.Sc. & A.H. and B.F.Sc. programmes in Bihar. The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has invited eligible candidates to register, submit applications and provide their college and course preferences through the official counselling portal. Candidates who participated in Round 1 can also modify their choices wherever permitted. The Round 2 process also takes into account newly added colleges and seats. Applicants should complete each stage within the prescribed deadlines to remain eligible for seat allotment.

Bihar NEET UG Round 2 Counselling 2026: Important Dates

BCECEB has specified separate deadlines for registration, consent, choice submission and admission. Candidates should keep the checking the following dates for upcoming events:

Round 2 registration and application-cum-choice filling: September 12, 2026

September 12, 2026 Withdrawal from Round 1 allotted seat: September 12 to 13, 2026

September 12 to 13, 2026 Last date to register and pay the application fee: September 15, 2026, up to 11:59 PM

September 15, 2026, up to 11:59 PM Round 2 consent with payment, wherever applicable: September 12 to 15, 2026, up to 10 PM

September 12 to 15, 2026, up to 10 PM Rank card publication: September 17, 2026

September 17, 2026 Last date for choice filling/editing and locking: September 18, 2026, up to 11:59 PM

September 18, 2026, up to 11:59 PM Provisional seat allotment result: September 22, 2026

September 22, 2026 Provisional allotment order download: September 22 to 25, 2026

September 22 to 25, 2026 Document verification and admission: September 24 to 25, 2026

How to Fill Bihar NEET UG Round 2 Choices?

Candidates can complete the Round 2 process through the BCECEB counselling portal. Those who did not apply during the earlier window can submit a fresh application, while previous participants can provide consent and make changes where allowed.

Visit the official BCECEB counselling website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Complete registration if you did not apply in the earlier round.

Provide consent for Round 2, wherever required.

Enter fresh college and course choices if the earlier preferences are no longer valid.

Modify existing choices wherever the portal permits.

Check the newly added colleges and additional seats before finalising preferences.

Arrange the choices according to your preferred order.

Lock the choices by September 18, 2026, at 11:59 PM.

Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

Bihar NEET UG Round 2 is open to eligible NEET UG 2026 qualified candidates. Students who missed the first application opportunity can also register during this round, subject to the applicable eligibility conditions.