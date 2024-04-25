Chinese Rolls-Royce Seller's Kindhearted Gesture For Modest Man Is Winning The Internet

The video soon went viral and attracted 5 million views.

A recent viral video has highlighted a commendable display of customer service from a Rolls-Royce salesperson in Xi'an, China. The video posted on Chinese social media shows a visitor admiring the luxurious vehicles on display, particularly the Cullinan SUV, South China Morning Post reported.

This personalized interaction between the salesperson and the visitor has garnered significant positive attention online, showcasing the dealership's commitment to providing exceptional customer experiences.

Li, exemplifying exceptional customer service, eschewed any presumptions about the man's financial standing and warmly welcomed him into the showroom. To create a truly memorable experience, Li even captured a video of the gentleman posing beside his dream car, the Cullinan SUV, valued at approximately 7 million yuan (US$1 million).

In a heartwarming moment of familial connection, the man utilized this opportunity to engage with his mother via phone, playfully informing her of his symbolic "arrival" and her potential for worry being assuaged.

Li's commitment to exceptional service continued. He patiently accommodated the visitor's further requests, allowing him to sit in the driver's seat and pose with a Rolls-Royce umbrella for a photo. When the visitor, out of concern, attempted to protect the seat with a plastic bag, Li politely dissuaded him, emphasizing the importance of experiencing the full comfort the car offered.

When the man stepped out of the car, he was grateful but sad, telling Li: "I will never have a chance to own a car like this."

But kind-hearted Li encouraged him, "No one knows about the future. What if you try hard and you succeed? Those who own this car earned it with their hard work."

It turns out the man is an influencer with 55,000 followers.

The video soon went viral and attracted 5 million views.

A user wrote, "He is the best Rolls-Royce salesperson, unlike other luxury brand salespeople I have met, who discriminated against me simply for not washing my hair."

Another thanked him for "letting me know that not all luxury brand sellers are snobs."

Li, 41, has been working for Rolls-Royce since the Xian showroom's opening in 2012, SCMP reported.



