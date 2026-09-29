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Jawan Opens Fire, Kills 4 Colleagues, Including An Officer In J&K's Kathua

According to sources, the incident took place at the CISF camp in the hills of Basohli at the Sewa Power Project.

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Jawan Opens Fire, Kills 4 Colleagues, Including An Officer In J&K's Kathua
The incident took place in the hills of Basohli at the Sewa Power Project.

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel opened fire and killed four of his colleagues, including an officer, following an argument in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, sources said. 

The incident took place around 6.40 pm at the CISF unit deployed at the Sewa Power Project in Mashka village in Basohli, following an argument, according to sources. The Sewa Power Project is a hydroelectric power station located in the village on the Sewa River which is a tributary of the Ravi. 

The victims have been identified as Assistant Commandant Ankit Kumar Pandey, Sub-Inspector Lakshman Singh, Constable Rafiq Ahmed and Constable Sandeep Kumar.

The suspected shooter, identified as Head Constable Avdesh Kumar Singh, allegedly entered the office premises and opened indiscriminate fire with his issued AK-47 rifle. He was carrying 150 rounds of ammunition, according to the CISF.

The four injured personnel were taken to an NHPC hospital in Himachal Pradesh, where they later died from their injuries.

Police reached the site and secured the area. Avdesh Kumar Singh has been arrested and handed over to the police.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

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