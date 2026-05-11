'Can't Treat Wife Like Animal': Supreme Court Denies Bail In Domestic Violence Case

The Supreme Court of India has refused anticipatory bail to a man accused in a domestic violence case, observing that a husband cannot treat his wife "like an animal" and that she has the right to live with dignity.

A bench of Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice PB Varale was hearing the anticipatory bail plea filed by the accused, who faces charges under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The plea had earlier been rejected by the Patna High Court.

According to the lawyers, the accused allegedly assaulted his first wife while under the influence of alcohol. He threw the woman onto the ground, causing her head to hit a brick, and later attacked her with a stick.

The accused had entered into three marriages. However, he denied being married to the complainant.

During the hearing, Justice Varale said that there could be no justification for treating a wife "like an animal".

Justice Kumar, meanwhile, questioned the accused over the allegations.

"Why do you want to beat your wife? Go and seek regular bail instead," the judge observed.

"You have three wives; if you continue to physically assault her, this woman too will eventually leave you," Justice Kumar added.

During the proceedings, Justice Kumar also referred to his experiences while participating in legal aid programmes.

He said domestic violence complaints frequently emerged at police stations he had visited, particularly involving alcohol abuse and physical assault.

According to the judge, in several cases, women had told police they did not object to their husbands drinking alcohol, but objected to being assaulted afterwards.