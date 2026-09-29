<i>Drishyam 3</i> Box Office: Ajay Devgn Film Eyes Rs 60 Crore On Day 1, Trade Predicts 3X Weekend Numbers

Ajay Devgn-led Drishyam 3 is set to arrive in cinemas on October 2, coinciding with the Gandhi Jayanti holiday.

With the release just days away, the film has already generated strong interest at the box office. Trade analysts Ramesh Bala and Sumit Kadel expect the third instalment of the popular franchise to open on a strong note.

Opening Day Prediction

Ramesh Bala told NDTV that Drishyam 3 has already registered around Rs 10 crore in advance sales.

"Advance bookings for Drishyam 3 are looking very encouraging, with the film already registering around Rs 10 crore in advance sales so far. The franchise value and tremendous audience recall are clearly driving the momentum. With more shows and screens opening up closer to release, bookings should accelerate further," Ramesh Bala said.

Sumit Kadel, meanwhile, said the film's advance booking at national chains is particularly strong. He expects Drishyam 3 to surpass the advance-booking record held by Ajay Devgn's Singham Again, which sold 2.27 lakh tickets for Day 1 across PVR INOX and Cinepolis.

"Advance booking for Drishyam 3 is outstanding! The film is set to surpass Ajay Devgn's highest advance booking at national chains (PVR INOX & Cinepolis) - Singham Again, which sold 2.27 lakh tickets for Day 1. Drishyam 3 should comfortably surpass this number (should reach 2.50-3L tickets sold mark)," Sumit Kadel said.

The film's October 2 release also gives it the advantage of a national holiday, followed by Saturday and Sunday.

"Going by the current advance-booking momentum, I expect Drishyam 3 to target an opening in the Rs 50-55 crore nett range in India. The franchise has tremendous recall, and the October 2 holiday gives it an additional boost. If the advances continue to accelerate over the final few days and spot bookings are equally strong, the film certainly has the potential to go beyond these levels. It is shaping up to be a massive opening for Ajay Devgn," Ramesh Bala added.

Sumit Kadel has given a similar, though slightly wider, projection for the film's opening day.

"The film is on course to emerge as the biggest opener of Ajay Devgn's career. I am expecting it to collect a minimum of Rs 45-50 Cr nett on Day 1. Considering the higher ticket prices and national holiday release, the opening could also touch the Rs 55-60 Cr nett mark in India."

Opening Weekend Prediction

The two analysts also expect the film to benefit from the extended opening weekend. Ramesh Bala has projected Rs 140-160 crore nett over the first three days, while Sumit Kadel expects Rs 160-170 crore nett if the film receives a positive response.

"Drishyam 3 is carrying excellent momentum ahead of its release, and I expect the film to target around ₹140-160 crore nett in India over its opening weekend. With October 2 falling on a Friday, the film gets the advantage of a holiday opening followed immediately by Saturday and Sunday. If the word of mouth is strong, the franchise strength and audience curiosity could push the weekend towards the higher end of that range," Ramesh Bala said.

Sumit Kadel added, "Over the weekend, if the film is well received, it could collect ₹160-170 Cr nett."

While Drishyam 3 is part of the same franchise as Mohanlal's Malayalam films, Ramesh Bala said its performance will ultimately depend on how audiences respond to the screenplay, performances and the film's ability to establish its own identity.

"Drishyam 3 could draw a strong audience thanks to the franchise's goodwill and cross-language curiosity. Its comparison with the Malayalam original will depend on the screenplay, performances, and ability to establish its own identity. A compelling continuation and positive word of mouth could help it match or surpass the original's theatrical impact, while a holiday release and franchise appeal may ensure a strong opening; sustained box office success will depend on reviews and audience reception."

Sumit Kadel, however, pointed out that the Hindi film is expected to have a significantly wider theatrical reach than the Malayalam version.

"Compared to the Malayalam version, Drishyam 3 is expected to post much bigger numbers due to its significantly wider release and larger audience base. The story is also completely different from the Malayalam version; it is not a remake."

Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, and Tabu will reprise their roles in Drishyam 3. Jaideep Ahlawat will portray the character of SP Crime Branch Rajveer Singh Tomar, who goes after Devgn and his family.

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