Singer Jubin Nautiyal Welcomes First Child, A Baby Boy, On Ganesh Chaturthi

Jubin Nautiyal is now a father. The singer and his wife have welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on September 14, which coincided with Ganesh Chaturthi.

Jubin Nautiyal Shares His Excitement

Speaking to Bombay Times, he said, "Yes, I am a father now! Our son was born on the auspicious day of Ganesh Chaturthi on September 14. Mom and baby are back home and are well."

The singer also revealed that the couple is yet to decide on a name for their son. "We haven't thought of a name for our baby boy yet. We are just soaking in all the beautiful moments with him now," he added.

When Did Jubin Nautiyal Get Married?

Jubin got married to his childhood sweetheart in an intimate ceremony in Uttarakhand in April this year. The wedding was a private affair, with only close family members and a few friends in attendance.

The singer has so far kept his personal life away from the spotlight. The identity of his wife has not been revealed, and Jubin has also not shared any pictures from their wedding.

About Jubin Nautiyal

Jubin Nautiyal hails from Dehradun in Uttarakhand. He first gained widespread attention after participating in the reality show X Factor India in 2011.

He went on to make his Bollywood debut with the song Ek Mulaqat from Sonali Cable.

Over the years, Jubin has delivered several chart-topping hits. Some of his most popular songs include Tum Hi Aana from Marjaavaan, Raataan Lambiyan from Shershaah, and Tujhe Kitna Chahein Aur Hum from Kabir Singh.

Apart from his film songs, Jubin has enjoyed massive success with independent tracks such as Lut Gaye, Barsaat Ki Dhun, and Bewafa Tera Masoom Chehra.

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