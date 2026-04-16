Singer Jubin Nautiyal Marries Childhood Sweetheart In Private Ceremony In Uttarakhand

Singer Jubin Nautiyal has married his childhood sweetheart in an intimate ceremony in Uttarakhand.

The wedding was a private affair, attended only by close family members and a few dear friends.

Staying away from the trend of lavish celebrity weddings, Jubin chose to keep his special day simple and traditional.

Interestingly, the identity of Jubin's bride has not been revealed so far. The singer has also not shared any pictures from the ceremony or issued an official statement about his marriage.

About Jubin Nautiyal

Jubin Nautiyal hails from Dehradun in Uttarakhand. He first gained widespread attention after participating in the reality show X Factor India in 2011.

He went on to make his Bollywood debut with the song Ek Mulaqat from Sonali Cable.

Over the years, Jubin has delivered several chart-topping hits. Some of his most popular songs include Tum Hi Aana from Marjaavaan, Raataan Lambiyan from Shershaah, and Tujhe Kitna Chahein Aur Hum from Kabir Singh.

Apart from his film songs, Jubin has enjoyed massive success with independent tracks such as Lut Gaye, Barsaat Ki Dhun, and Bewafa Tera Masoom Chehra.

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