Kangana Ranaut On Romance Rumours With Chirag Paswan: '<i>Agar Aisa Hota Toh Aaj Humare Bacche Hote</i>'

Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut has firmly shut down ongoing speculation about her relationship with fellow politician Chirag Paswan.

The rumours had been doing the rounds on social media, especially after the duo was spotted together at public events, sparking curiosity among fans. However, Kangana has now addressed the chatter directly and put an end to the speculation.

Kangana Calls Chirag 'Just A Friend'

In an interview with ANI, Kangana spoke candidly about her equation with Chirag Paswan and dismissed any talk of romance.

"No, no, Chirag is a friend. When I see him, I think of a friend. There's no romance happening, let me be honest. We know each other for like... He did his film with me 10 years ago. Agar romance hota toh aaj humare bacche hote," she said.

She further explained that their bond has remained unchanged over the years.

"If I wanted to have romance, then it would have happened. It's not happening. You know, like, it's just that... that friendly vibe, you know, which you get from somebody who, who's just kind of your, you know, your type as in like he, he's from also in a way from film industry. So I feel very good around him," Kangana said.

About Kangana Ranaut And Chirag Paswan's Movie

Kangana and Chirag Paswan first worked together in the 2011 romantic drama Miley Naa Miley Hum, directed by Tanveer Khan. The film marked Chirag's acting debut, with Kangana playing the female lead. It also featured Neeru Bajwa and Sagarika Ghatge.

While both have since moved into politics and built distinct public identities, their occasional appearances together continue to draw attention due to their shared cinematic past.

Kangana's Recent Work

On the professional front, Kangana was last seen in Emergency, a film she also directed. In the project, she portrayed former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

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