Dua Lipa Marries Callum Turner In An Intimate Ceremony In London

English singer-songwriter Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner are now married. The singer, 30, and the actor, 36, exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London on Sunday.

The couple were joined by a small group of close family and friends. Dua wore a Schiaparelli couture suit dress designed by Daniel Roseberry. She paired the outfit with matching gloves, Christian Louboutin shoes, and an oversized white hat by Stephen Jones.

Dua was seen walking hand in hand with Turner, who wore a navy suit and tie. Representatives for both Lipa and Turner have not yet released an official statement about the wedding.

However, photographs obtained by The Daily Mail and The Sun captured moments from the intimate celebration.

Dua confirmed her engagement to Turner after weeks of speculation in an interview with British Vogue in June 2025.

At the time, she said she hoped to get married after completing her world tour. Around the same time, a source revealed that the couple was delaying wedding plans as they were "still very much in that celebratory bubble".

The source said, "Dua has always been very intentional with her decisions, and right now she's focused on her tour and enjoying this exciting phase of her life. She feels like everything is finally falling into place, both personally and professionally, and she doesn't want to rush such a major milestone. They're both on the same page."

According to People magazine, Dua Lipa and Turner first sparked romance rumours in January 2024 when they attended the Masters of the Air after-party together in London.

They later made their relationship Instagram official in July that year. In 2025, Dua said that getting engaged had opened up a whole new world for her.

Speaking to British Vogue, she said, "I've never been someone who really thought about a wedding or dreamed about what kind of bride I would be.

"I never really understood the significance of it. This decision to grow old together, to build a life together and be best friends forever is a really special feeling."

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