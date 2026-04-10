Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Ram Gopal Varma's Viral 'Stabbing My Past' Post: "You Made Our Lives Richer"

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma marked his birthday with a distinctive celebration that caught the attention of social media users.

What's Happening

After hosting a party in Mumbai attended by several film industry figures, Ram Gopal Varma shared a picture of himself cutting his birthday cake.

Accompanying the image, he wrote, "STABBING my PAST with a KNIFE called #Dhurandhar2 (sic)." The caption, inspired by the success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, quickly gained traction online.

STABBING my PAST with a KNIFE called #Dhurandhar2 pic.twitter.com/nM8niWGnlv — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 9, 2026

Celebrities Attend Birthday Bash

The celebration saw the presence of several actors, including Suniel Shetty, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh and Manoj Bajpayee, among others.

Glimpses from the gathering circulated on social media, with Varma's post becoming a talking point.

Kangana Ranaut Praises Varma's Work

Actor Kangana Ranaut responded to Varma's post with a message appreciating his contribution to cinema.

Reflecting on her early experiences of watching his films, she wrote, "Sir your work and films have greatly contributed to our cinema and people's lives, the time they enjoyed with their friends and families in the theatres, we didn't have cinemas in our small village but we too saw your films on DVD players in those days and day dreamed about mumbai and various aspects that your cinema revealed to our tender minds at that impressionable stage (sic)."

"You have made our lives/experiences richer through your stories, today also you never shy away from appreciating others work which is very gracious of you, thanks (sic)."

Varma replied to her message, writing, "Hey Kangana, thank you for making me feel ancient. Jokes apart , I truly appreciate your words and the feelings you have expressed and will strive to create more such films now ..Thank you once again."

Hey Kangana, thank you for making me feel ancient 😎 Jokes apart , I truly appreciate your words and the feelings you have expressed and will strive to create more such films now ..Thank you once again !💐 https://t.co/w4pCcuUFcq — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 10, 2026

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has emerged as a major box office success, crossing Rs 1,000 crore nett in India.

The ensemble cast includes Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor and Manav Gohil.