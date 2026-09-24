<i>Drishyam 3</i> Director Abhishek Pathak Wants A 'Law' Against Late Exits After Akshaye Khanna Controversy

Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 is set to hit theatres next month. The film had generated a lot of controversy when Akshaye Khanna left the film days before the shoot was to start. Now, writer-director Abhishek Pathak has called for rules to prevent late exits by actors.



Pathak, also producing Drishyam 3, said in a recent interview that Akshaye Khanna's exit from the film forced the makers to rewrite parts of the film. They introduced a new character, played by Jaideep Ahlawat, in the latest instalment.



Drishyam 3 Director On Late Exits By Actors



Abhishek Pathak told PTI that actors leaving a project abruptly can jeopardise the jobs of several crew members, who work for Rs 2,000 or Rs 3,000 daily.



He suggested that a system must be in place so that the livelihoods of crew members are not affected.



“Suddenly you put their life at risk because they have planned their life accordingly... I think there has to be a certain rule about it where you cannot just step out once you wish because you didn't feel right about something. So, it's more about a solution that has to come together, figure out a plan, a law, a rule,” the Drishyam 2 director stated.



Pathak added that last-minute exits can become “problematic” for the producers since they can affect a lot of crew members.



“The producer might have an option of stopping the shoot but that can affect a lot of people, a lot of crew members. And it's not just about a film, it's about so many livelihoods, it's problematic,” he explained.



Pathak said that actors must resolve creative differences before the contracts have been signed.



The director mentioned that Akshaye Khanna's last-minute exit put a lot of pressure on the cast and crew, forcing them to find a new actor and change the script.



Delaying the shoot would have affected the release date of the film, Pathak explained.



His father, Kumar Mangat Pathak, has sent a legal notice for breach of agreement to Akshaye Khanna. Mangat Pathak had told PTI last year that Khanna walked out of the film ahead of Dhurandhar's release.



Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, and Tabu will reprise their roles in Drishyam 3. Jaideep Ahlawat will portray the character of SP Crime Branch Rajveer Singh Tomar, who goes after Devgn and his family. The film releases on October 2.



Also Read I 'We Were Not Happy': Drishyam 3 Director Abhishek Pathak Recalls Akshaye Khanna's Exit Days Before Shoot