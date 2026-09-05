Drunk Man Kills Wife. She Had Refused To Cook To Attend Dance Class

All she wanted was to attend a dance class in her housing society. But a disagreement over that decision allegedly spiralled into violence, leaving a woman dead.

A 38-year-old woman died on Thursday after she was allegedly assaulted by her husband following an argument over her decision to attend a dance class instead of preparing food at their home in Maharashtra's Nagpur.

Police have arrested the husband and registered a murder case against him.

The victim was identified as Yamini Krishna Lal Yadav, while the accused has been identified as 41-year-old Krishna Lal Yadav. The couple has two young children.

According to police, Krishna Lal returned home from work and asked Yamini to prepare food for him and the children. However, Yamini was getting ready to attend a dance class in their housing society and refused to cook.

The disagreement between the couple allegedly escalated into a violent argument. Police said Krishna Lal, who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time, assaulted Yamini on her neck and abdomen in front of their two children.

After the assault, Yamini complained of severe pain in her neck and stomach and asked her husband to get painkillers. Krishna Lal went to a medical store, but it was closed and he returned home without the medicine.

Yamini's condition continued to deteriorate and her abdomen began swelling due to serious internal injuries. She was later taken to hospital, where she died during treatment.

Initially, police registered a case of accidental death and sent the body for a post-mortem examination.

However, the post-mortem report revealed serious injuries, including a fractured neck bone and severe damage to the intestines.

The victim's brother said the family initially believed they had lost Yamini under tragic circumstances, but a post-mortem report revealing signs of strangulation and serious internal injuries led to the arrest of her husband on murder charges.

While speaking with the reporters, Yamini's brother said, "We were in Mumbai when we received a phone call informing us that my sister had passed away. The post-mortem report revealed that she had been strangled and had suffered injuries to her abdomen. It showed that she had been attacked in the stomach. Based on the findings, the police immediately registered an FIR and arrested my brother-in-law, Krishna Lal Yadav. He was booked under Section 302 for murder."

He added, "There were arguments between them earlier as well, like those that happen between many married couples. My sister would sometimes tell me about the fights. I used to ask her to speak up or let us intervene, but she would say, 'Please let it be. It is a family matter. If you say something, I will have to face more problems later.' Because she asked us not to interfere, we did not say anything. We thought these were ordinary marital disputes, but now this has happened."

Following the findings of the post-mortem report, police questioned Krishna Lal and later arrested him.

A murder case has been registered against him and further investigation is underway.

(With inputs from Pravin Mudholkar)