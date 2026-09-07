<i>Pasoori</i> Becomes First Made-In-Pakistan Music Video To Hit 1 Billion YouTube Views

Coke Studio on Sunday in an Instagram post shared that Pasoori amassed a billion views on YouTube. This is the first made-in-Pakistan music video to hit one billion views.

The soulful Ali Sethi-Shae Gill duet was released on February 7, 2022 and it was an instant hit.

It was Spotify's most streamed Pakistani song the year it was released and is still both Sethi and Gill's most-streamed song on the platform, with almost 405 million streams.

Coke Studio also posted a reel featuring Sethi and Gill alongside music producers Zulfiqar Khan (Xulfi) and Abdullah Siddiqui, thanking fans for helping them reach this milestone.

Pasoori was a global sensation from the start, having inspired a number of covers in Pakistan, India and even outside the subcontinent.

The song made it onto the soundtrack for Disney's Ms Marvel - a show that drew heavily from Pakistani culture since its protagonist was a Pakistani-American.

Pasoori was also remixed by Coke Studio Africa, with Sethi collaborating with Marwan Moussa and Reekado Banks for a version of the song infused with Nigerian Afrobeats.

The song was also used in Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's Satyaprem Ki Katha (2023). The song was sung by Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar.

After the Bollywood version received backalsh, Shae Gill shared a video on Instagram and said, "I actually found out about the remake through you guys but also, I wanted to talk about all of the hate that people have been sending towards the new song. I understand that you all love the original Pasoori so much and I am so grateful for all the love. I can't even begin to express how grateful I am but also at the same time I don't want you to be sending hate to someone else.”

She added, “And if it's something you don't like at all then I would say don't listen to it. Instead of sending hate, don't listen to it because not liking something and talking about it in your home is still fine but if you are publicly humiliating and insulting someone then it's not very nice, is it?"