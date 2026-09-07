Mammootty Turns 75, Mohanlal Says 'Ichakka Is More Passionate About Cinema Than I Am'

Mammootty's 75th birthday has brought a warm tribute from one of the most special people in his life. Actor Mohanlal wrote a heartfelt note to his longtime friend, addressing him as “Ichakka” (elder brother).

Mohanlal penned the note from Phuket while travelling to Georgia for a film shoot. He said a two-day stay alone during a layover gave him some quiet time to think about his memories with Mammootty and their long journey in cinema.

“I am writing this heartfelt note from Phuket, wishing a very happy 75th birthday to the man I respectfully and affectionately call ‘Ichakka' (elder brother). On my way to Georgia for a shoot, I spent two days alone in a house during a layover, a quiet solace that is simply indescribable," Mohanlal wrote in a note shared by Mathrubhumi.

One of the biggest parts of Mohanlal's note was his reflection on their unusual professional bond. The two actors have worked together in more than 50 films, something Mohanlal believes is rare in cinema.

“I doubt there is another instance in cinema history where two actors playing lead roles have shared the screen in over 50 films together. We were fortunate enough to carry forward a grand legacy passed down by giants like Thikkurissy Sir, Kottarakkara Sir, S P Pillai Sir and Sathyan/Naseer Sir. Whether performing side by side or working on separate projects, both of us always strove relentlessly to give our absolute best to the craft assigned to us. It was never a spirit of rivalry, but a shared, unbridled passion for cinema. Truth be told, Ichakka possesses even more of that passion than I do, and he has guarded and preserved it without letting it fade one bit."

Mohanlal also said he does not look at Mammootty's age as a number. For him, the actor's work and achievements are what truly matter.

“I never truly measure Ichakka's age. He is someone who loves to transcend numbers. He stands as a towering example not of how many years one lives, but how one lives them and what one accomplishes along the way. Through an extraordinary body of work, he has brought immense pride and glory to Malayalam cinema. My family has shared a deeply cherished bond with his family across generations, and I held a wonderful friendship with his parents as well."

The actor also looked back at a difficult phase in Mammootty's life. Mohanlal said the two supported each other through that period and reminded one another that things would eventually get better.

“Not long ago, a dark cloud passed over Ichakka's life. Even during that difficult period, being close to him allowed me to feel his pulsating, undiminished desire to keep making great cinema. It was a time when we reassured each other without a trace of fear, whispering, ‘This too shall pass'. By God's grace, that is precisely what happened, a blessing prayed for not just by me, but by every single Malayali."

Mohanlal ended the note by wishing Mammootty many more years in cinema.

“Knowing Ichakka is on the other side has always given me a profound sense of strength, a feeling that has only deepened with time. As a friend I love from the bottom of my heart, an extraordinary actor who never ceases to amaze, and an elder brother who steps up during life's hardest moments, I pray that you remain here with us for many more years to come. From the bottom of my heart, as a younger brother, an admirer and a fellow artist—wishing you a very Happy Birthday!”

Meanwhile, Mammootty is reportedly celebrating his 75th birthday at his Chennai residence. Fans also got a birthday surprise at midnight on September 7, with the title and first-look poster of his upcoming film with Nithish Sahadev being unveiled. The film is titled Mela.