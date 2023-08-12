Pasoori Singer Ali Sethi On Those Marriage Rumours: 'I Don't Know Who Started It'

Ali Sethi shared this image. (courtesy: alisethiofficial)

Pakistani singer-composer and novelist Ali Sethi needs no introduction. After all, his superhit song Pasoori, from Coke Studio Pakistan's season 14, made waves across the globe. Ali Sethi collaborated with Shae Gill on the song. Now, Ali Sethi has made headlines for his rumoured marriage to Pakistani-American painter Salman Toor. Some media reports claimed that Ali Sethi and his childhood friend Salman Toor got married in an intimate ceremony in New York City. Now, the singer has put an end to all the reports by sharing a post on Instagram Stories. He said, “I am not married. I don't know who started the rumour.” The singer added that those people should help him “market his new release Paniya”.

Screenshot of Ali Sethi's Instagram story

Ali Sethi and his song Pasoori created a lot of buzz when the makers of Satyaprem Ki Katha released a new version of the song for the film. It was sung by Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar. Back then, Shae Gill shared a video on Instagram and said, “"I actually found out about the remake through you guys but also, I wanted to talk about all of the hate that people have been sending towards the new song. I understand that you all love the original Pasoori so much and I am so grateful for all the love. I can't even begin to express how grateful I am but also at the same time I don't want you to be sending hate to someone else.”

She added, “And if it's something you don't like at all then I would say don't listen to it. Instead of sending hate, don't listen to it because not liking something and talking about it in your home is still fine but if you are publicly humiliating and insulting someone then it's not very nice, is it?"