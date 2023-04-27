Watch: Viral Sensation Amarjeet Jaikar Shares Bhojpuri Version Of 'Pasoori', Internet Loves It

'Pasoori' has originally being sung by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill

Coke Studio Pakistan's season 14 superhit song 'Pasoori' made waves across the globe when it was released in February 2022. The beautiful song, crooned by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill was widely appreciated for its visual appeal, melodious music, and soulful lyrics. It's been more than a year since its release, but the craze of 'Pasoori' is far from over.

Now, internet sensation Amarjeet Jaikar, who mesmerised people with his rendition of 'Dil De Diya Hai', has come up with the Bhojpuri version of 'Pasoori.'

Mr Jaikar shared the video on his Twitter profile on Thursday and captioned it as, ''Pasoori bhojpuri version shayad accha lagega kuch alg sa likha hu aur gaaya hu'' (Might feel good, have written differently and sung differently too).

Watch the video here:

Passori bhojpuri version ❤️ shayad accha lagega kuch alg sa likha hu aur gaaya hu #Amarjeetjaikar#bhojpuri#Bollywoodpic.twitter.com/N7RTu3sioi — Amarjeet Jaikar (@AmarjeetJaikar3) April 27, 2023

The video opens to show the artist recording the chartbuster song in a studio. While keeping the rhythm and music the same, he incorporates Bhojpuri lyrics into the song. While singing the song, he can also be seen performing gestures and movements with his hands.

Since being shared on Thursday, the video has garnered more than 1.3 lakh views, 5,507 likes and more than 500 retweets. Users loved the rendition and dropped praises and heart emojis to express their admiration.

One user said, ''Superb talent'', while another commented, ''Wow amazing.'' A third added, ''Really fantastic to see you growing bro....wish you the best.''

Notably, Mr. Jaikar became an overnight sensation after he shared a video of himself singing the popular Bollywood song 'Dil De Diya Hai'. Celebrities such as Sonu Nigam, Nitu Chandra, Sonu Sood, and bureaucrat Awanish Sharan heaped praises on him for his soulful rendition.

He often shares his singing videos on his social media pages, amassing millions of views.