The Rich Tradition Of 'Chutney' And 'Chutney Music' In Caribbean Nations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed the Special Session of the Guyanese Parliament during his visit to the South American country on the third and final leg of his three-nation tour. During his address, PM Modi talked about the history of India-Guyana ties and about his visit to Guyana fourteen years ago. Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the two countries' mutual love of cricket, music and 'chutney' while comparing their cultures. Whether it's Guyanese or Indian chutney, he said, both are equally delightful.

Also Read | "Democracy First, Humanity First": PM Modi's Mantra In Guyana Parliament Address

In India, chutney is primarily known as a condiment, a flavorful edible sauce often served with meals. However, in the Caribbean countries such as Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana, Suriname, Jamaica, and other parts of the region, the term 'chutney' takes on a different meaning. It is also used to describe a vibrant genre of music that blends Indian rhythms with Caribbean influences, showcasing the fusion of cultures in the region.

What is Chutney Music?

Chutney music is a vibrant fusion of Indian folk music, primarily Bhojpuri, with the infectious rhythms of Caribbean calypso and soca. Born in Trinidad and Tobago, this genre has spread its popularity across the Caribbean, reaching as far as Fiji, Mauritius, and South Africa. Emerging in the mid-20th century, chutney music experienced its golden age in the 1980s, giving rise to numerous sub-genres.

Here are a few videos of Chutney music:







Sundar Popo, a legendary recording artist from Trinidad and Tobago was the pioneer of Chutney Music.

In his opening remarks, PM Modi said Guyana gave him its highest honour on Wednesday. "I express my heartfelt gratitude to all of you, to every citizen of Guyana, for this honour. Thank you very much to all the citizens here. I dedicate this honour to every citizen of India."

Earlier, PM Modi met the top leaders of Caribbean nations such as St. Lucia, Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, Barbados, Bahamas, Trinidad & Tobago, Suriname, and Dominica on the sidelines of the second India-CARICOM Summit here and discussed strengthening bilateral ties and enhancing cooperation across several key areas. Prime Minister Modi met his Barbados counterpart Mia Amor Mottley on Wednesday.