'Democracy First, Humanity First': PM Modi's Mantra In Guyana Parliament Address

PM Modi today addressed the Guyanese Parliament in a significant milestone in diplomatic ties between the two countries. During his address, PM Modi talked about the history of India-Guyana ties and about his visit to Guyana fourteen years back.

Here are the top quotes from PM Modi's address: Yesterday, Guyana conferred me with its top honour. I am thankful to all Guyanese people for this honour and I dedicate it to all the citizens of India. Around 180 years ago, an Indian came to Guyana and ever since, in good and in bad, in every situation, India-Guyana ties have been full of cordiality. Around 14 years back, I came to this beautiful country as a curious person. Usually, people like to travel to dazzling places but I came here to learn the history and culture of Guyana. Today, 'democracy first, humanity first' is the strongest mantra to move ahead. The spirit of 'democracy first' teaches us to take everyone along and participate in everyone's development. The spirit of 'humanity first' decides the direction of our decisions. When 'humanity first' is made the basis of decisions, the results prove to be beneficial for humanity. Back when India and Guyana became independent, there were different challenges. Today, in the 21st century, the world is facing different challenges. After Corona, we all had to move towards a new world order. However, the world got entangled with other issues. Following on the spirit of Democracy First, Humanity first, today, India is fulfilling its duties towards the world as a Vishwa Bandhu. Whenever a problem arises globally, India steps in as a First Responder. During the chaos of COVID-19, every country was trying to save itself. At that juncture, India shared medicines and vaccines with more than 150 countries. We have never moved forward with the spirit of expansionism. We have always stayed away from the spirit of capturing resources, grabbing resources. Today India stands in favour of global development in every way, stands in favour of peace. With this feeling, today India has also become the voice of the Global South. This is not a time for conflict in the world, this is the time to identify the conditions that create conflict and remove them. Today there are so many challenges like terrorism, drugs, cyber crime... only by fighting them we will be able to shape the future of our coming generations. When it came to uniting the world, India gave the mantra of one earth, one family, one future during its G20 Presidency. Today India stands in favour of global development in every way, stands in favour of peace. With this feeling, today India has also become the voice of the Global South.

