"Tragic Chapter Of Our History": PM Modi On Partition Horrors Remembrance Day

PM Modi On Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: India remembers the upheaval and pain endured by countless people during that "tragic chapter of our history".

"Tragic Chapter Of Our History": PM Modi On Partition Horrors Remembrance Day
Partition Horrors Remembrance Day marks suffering endured by millions during 1947 partition. (File)
  • The day recalls the suffering and upheaval during the Partition of India
  • Millions were forced to leave their homes amid widespread communal violence
  • The day honours the resilience and rebuilding efforts of those affected
New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, which is observed annually on August 14, is a reminder of people's enduring responsibility to strengthen the bonds of harmony that hold the country together.

On this day, India remembers the upheaval and pain endured by countless people during that "tragic chapter of our history", PM Modi said in reference to the unspeakable suffering as millions were forced to leave their homes.

Lakhs of people are estimated to have died in communal violence.

The PM said on X, "It is also a day to honour their grit... their ability to face unimaginable loss and still find the strength to start afresh. Many of those affected went on to rebuild their lives and achieve remarkable milestones."

PM Modi, Partition Horrors Remembrance Day
