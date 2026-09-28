Hyderabad Man Kills Wife With Pestle Over An Argument, Then Surrenders

A 26-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her husband after he attacked her with a pestle during an argument at their rented home in Hyderabad on Sunday.

The victim, identified as Teja Sri, died on the spot from severe head injuries. Her husband, Narender, 25, an accountant at a city hotel, later surrendered before the police.

The couple had been married for around five years and were living in a rented house in Hyderabad's Baglingampally. Their relationship had reportedly become strained in recent times.

According to investigators, an argument broke out between the couple on Sunday. During the altercation, Narender allegedly struck Teja Sri on the head with a pestle, causing fatal injuries.

Following the incident, Narender went to a police station and surrendered. A murder case has been registered against him and an investigation is underway.

Police teams visited the house and secured the scene for investigation. Forensic experts were called in to collect evidence, while officers began examining the circumstances surrounding the argument and the events leading up to the alleged attack.

The body was shifted to Gandhi Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Officials said the post-mortem and forensic findings will form part of the investigation.

"The preliminary investigation indicates that an argument between the couple preceded the incident. The accused has surrendered and a murder case has been registered. Further investigation is underway," police said.

