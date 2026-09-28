Drugged, Raped 'For Hours' After 'Free-P***y' Text: Ex-Student Sues Cornell

Prosecutors in New York have reopened an investigation into harrowing allegations of seven Cornell University frat brothers drugging and gang-raping a former student. The lawsuit alleged that the survivor, identified only as Jane Doe, was forced to take drugs before being assaulted and raped by Winston Lee, Scott Kretzschmar, Scott Norris, Matthew Ingalls, Johnathan Newell, Gillio Lopes, and Diego Sarabia at the Chi Phi fraternity house at Cornell in 2024, according to media reports.

Now, the woman is suing the school and the fraternity members, alleging they failed to protect her and prevent the alleged attack.

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What the Lawsuit Said

Citing the lawsuit, CBS reported that the student was 20 years old at the time of the assault and attending her dream school in Ithaca. She was reported visiting a friend at Cornell's Chi Phi frat house at the time when the assault took place. She has alleged that while she was intoxicated, two frat brothers pressured her into snorting what they said was ketamine before they sexually assaulted her.

The lawsuit claims that multiple people "began engaging in sexual acts (including both oral and vaginal intercourse) with Plaintiff, all without her consent." It added that while the survivor lay unconscious, one of the men allegedly then wrote that there was "free p***y" in the frat's Snapchat group chat titled Chi Phi Actives, suggesting a woman was available for sex.

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Responding to the message, one of the defendants allegedly wrote, "This is crazy work," according to the New York Post.

"Like you can walk in and whip it out," another added, the report said.

According to the complaint, more men showed up after the message, and the survivor was raped for hours. A screengrab of the Snapchat conversation was reportedly included in the court filing.

Failure of System

Doe, the complaint said, reported the assault to the university's police department after about three weeks.

Survivor's attorney Thomas Giuffra pointed out that after the complaint, Cornell conducted an internal investigation, but only two of the seven accused fraternity members were expelled, while others received lesser sanctions, including suspensions, workshops, or essays.

The lawsuit said that Cornell "created an environment where sexual assault and rape of persons such as Plaintiff would be tolerated" and failed to "discipline or remove" the students.

"Not one of these guys was arrested. Not one. That I can tell you for a fact," Giuffra said, according to the CBS report.

"There were so many people that could have prevented it, and they didn't. I've never seen anything like it," Giuffra added.

The woman reportedly dropped out of school after the alleged assault.

In the lawsuit, the woman accused Cornell and the other defendants of breach of contract, negligence, and violations of state law. She has sought monetary damages, including compensatory and punitive damages, but the lawsuit does not specify how much she is seeking.

"She's not in college anymore because of this. She's barely hanging on for what these guys did to her," Giuffra said.

The State's Response

Responding to the new lawsuit, the Tompkins County District Attorney said his office has "conducted a thorough review of the police investigation", but "there was insufficient evidence to support criminal charges."

Cornell's Reply

Cornell has also responded to the allegation, with the university saying its Office of Civil Rights and the Office of Student Conduct and Community Standards had probed and adjudicated the allegations in accordance with university policies.

The university said the Xi chapter of the Chi Phi fraternity has barred the Xi chapter of the Chi Phi fraternity from campus.

"Federal privacy law prohibits Cornell from disclosing specific information regarding individual students, and we therefore are unable to make a public statement on any other disciplinary response. Violations of university policies could lead to sanctions up to and including suspension or expulsion. We will respond in detail through the legal process," it said.

The university added that after this investigation, it launched a task force on sexual assaults and has already introduced changes to its policies.

The fraternity's response

The Chi Phi national headquarters also responded to CBS News over the allegations.

"The sexual assault allegations involving parties at Cornell University are deeply concerning. Anyone who reports sexual violence deserves to be heard and treated with compassion, dignity, and respect," the statement said.

"We are aware of the lawsuit concerning an alleged incident in 2024. While we cannot discuss the specific allegations during pending litigation, we take this matter seriously. Our responsibility is to approach this with care for those affected and respect for a fair legal process," it added.