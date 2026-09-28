Sanjay Gupta Questions Smoking Imagery In Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor's Film Posters

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta has questioned the use of smoking in promotional posters featuring leading Bollywood actors such as Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor. Through a post on X, he has highlighted what he sees as a contradiction between such imagery and the anti-smoking warnings shown on the big screen cinemas.

Sanjay shared a collage featuring Ranbir Kapoor in Animal, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar and Vicky Kaushal in Love & War. What was common among all three was smoking. The actors were seen smoking in the respective character looks featured in the posters.

Questioning the purpose of the mandatory anti-smoking messages shown before and during films, Sanjay wrote, “What is the point of those unpleasant anti-smoking reels we have to endure before and during films when these are the posters of the films?”

The post sparked several reactions from people online.

Someone wrote, “Suprised that this is coming from the director of the movie Kaante which has a song which says cigrate ke dhuan ka challa banake, collar ko thodasa upar chada ke...what an irony:

To this, Sanjay answered, “There were no non-smoking ads then you genius.”

India's film certification framework has recently undergone some changes, with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) bringing in a set of revised guidelines. The norms were notified by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting under the Cinematograph Act.

Henceforth, such content will have to carry an anti-drug warning on screen. The revised guidelines also continue to cover areas such as violence, sensitive subjects and content that may have implications for international relations.

Films featuring scenes of illicit drug consumption, use or trafficking will be required to display the warning: “Illicit Narcotics Destroy Health and Guarantees Imprisonment. Say No to Drugs (sic).”

The revised certification norms were introduced around the same time as the Centre reconstituted the CBFC, expanding its board to 18 members. Among those appointed to the new panel are actors Preity Zinta, Pankaj Tripathi, Suniel Shetty, Pallavi Joshi, Manoj Joshi, Roopali Ganguly, Nishigandha Wad and Prosenjit Chatterjee.

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