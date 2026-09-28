<i>Bigg Boss 20</i>: Salman Khan Wants Legal Action Against Those Making Fake AI Videos

Salman Khan has called for strict legal action against people who knowingly create and circulate fake AI-generated videos of others. The actor, who was speaking about online trolling on Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar, said those who deliberately misuse artificial intelligence should face the consequences of their actions, including imprisonment.

The discussion came up as Salman addressed contestants over comments about each other's appearances inside the Bigg Boss house. While talking about trolling, he pointed out how bullying and eve-teasing have now moved beyond real-life situations and found a new space on social media.

Salman said AI has become advanced enough to make fake videos and voice recordings look convincing, making it difficult for people to know what is real and what is not.

“Someone made an AI video, or did AI voice dubbing; that is wrong. AI has progressed so much that it's very scary. It's a very serious thing. You said something, and someone used AI to edit it and kisi ko gali bakdi. You know what they're doing? AI videos bana rahe hain yeh. Bahut saare logon ke (They abuse someone. Do you know what they're doing? They're making AI videos of so many people), and even I am there in the AI video," the host said.

The actor said there is a difference between someone unknowingly sharing AI-generated content and someone who creates it while knowing that it is fake. According to Salman, the latter should face legal action.

Salman Khan said, “Now, people who don't know it is AI-generated content might post that Salman Khan was there. But those who know this reality and still created the video, what kind of people are they? Now those kinds of people should be put behind bars. Jab tak koi ek aadh, do aisa andar jaayega nahi na, tab tak yeh rukne wala hai nahi. (Until one or two of them go to prison, this will not stop) There has to be a law that needs to be passed, and there has to be censorship on social media .”

Salman also raised concerns about people who do not have the reach or resources that celebrities have. He said actors can approach the cyber cell and try to trace the people behind such content, but ordinary users may not have the same access.

He added that fake videos can affect not just the person shown in them but also their families.

Meanwhile, Isha Rikhi has been eliminated from Bigg Boss 20. The actress had been in the news following her separation from her ex-husband Badshah. Bigg Boss 20 airs on Colors TV. The reality show is available to stream on JioHotstar.

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